The best way to describe local news during June 1948 is a hodgepodge.
There’s a little something for everyone this time. Some news may make readers chuckle while other news may be cringe-worthy.
We’ll begin with automobiles and people in the news.
The Oneonta Star of June 1 reported, “Bernard J. Murray, 29, who was a candy butcher with Dailey Brothers Circus, until he quit Saturday night, is held in the city jail on a grand larceny charge.
“Police said he stole one car, wrecked it, and was arrested while making off with another car. Murray said he went on a spree to celebrate his retirement from circus life.”
Perhaps someone didn’t like a call or more of a baseball umpire, made on the Neahwa Park diamond.
Star readers of June 4 learned, “Albert Zingone, an umpire of the Canadian-American League reported to police yesterday that three tires on his car had been slashed and ruined.”
Zingone had parked his car in front of 5 Ford Ave. immediately after the Tuesday night game between the Oneonta Red Sox and Quebec Alouettes. No suspects or arrests were made in days following, but it was interesting to note how Oneonta swept the doubleheader from Quebec.
Deer have made news often around Oneonta in 2023, and they did as well 75 years ago.
The Star of June 8 reported, “Wilber Park’s bear pen, which has been bare since the death of Old Ned, and the deer pen, which has been vacant since removal of the ‘run down’ deer, were both subject of a ‘what shall we do with them’ discussion by the Parks Board last night.”
The pens were once in the lower level of Wilber Park, not far north of the swimming pool and stone wall area. The miniature zoo had been here since the mid-1930s after some damaging floods in Neahwa Park resulted in the pens being moved to Wilber.
The Star continued, “Commissioners gave thought to clearing both tracts, particularly the deerless enclosure, to make more room for picnic grounds,” now used in that area.
Returning to Neahwa Park, The Star reported in the June 16 edition, “The national BRT war memorial will be a monument as originally planned by the brotherhood, not a memorial bridge to Webb Island as suggested by the city in a counter proposal.” Webb Island was once found in the area of the current Catella Park.
“This was established at the Common Council meeting last night when Mayor Carson read the letter from A.F. Whitney, national president of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen.
“Mr. Whitney…asked early approval and easement rights so the monument mat be completed and dedicated on the brotherhood’s 65th anniversary, September 23rd.”
Neahwa Park is also home to the recently completed dog park (2022). There was another dog park, of sorts, in the Sixth Ward in 1948.
As The Star of June 17 reported, “Nicholas Leonard, a perplexed resident of 50 Riverside Ave. politely inquired of police last night what he might do about the new Sixth Ward Playground for Dogs.
“Mr. Leonard regretfully informed police that his eight-lot truck garden, on which he has lavished cash and effort, has been taken over by underprivileged dogs as their own playground.
“Mr. Leonard said beagles chase rabbits through the garden, mutts of questionable lineage chase cats through it and all bury bones in it. The sportive kydoodles have packed down paths, uprooted green stuff, pockmarked the plot with excavations and trampled young shoots no end.
“Police told Mr. Leonard to supply them with names of dog owners, but the gardener admitted his perplexity. He didn’t know the names. His final thought on the matter was an appeal to wit: Will all persons in the vicinity of Riverside Avenue kindly look after their hounds? Same will be gratefully appreciated.”
