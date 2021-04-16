Backtracking: The Early Years: John Burroughs fondly remembered in April 1921

Just as John Burroughs did, I called a few places home over the years.
Some places were more meaningful than others. For me, Oneonta by far is most relevant. For John Burroughs, while West Park, near Poughkeepsie was important, the true home was in Roxbury.
It was 100 years ago this month when Burroughs, the renowned naturalist, came home for the final time.
It came as sad news to Oneonta and the region, as The Oneonta Star of March 30, 1921, informed its readers, “The body of John Burroughs … who died suddenly this morning (March 29) on a passenger train near Kingsville, Ohio, lies tonight in his home by the banks of the Hudson river,” in West Park.
Burroughs was no stranger to Oneonta, having visited friends here frequently in his lifetime.
As The Star continued, “There where Mr. Burroughs had lived since 1875, the body will remain until Saturday afternoon when a private funeral, along the simple lines he desired, will be held. The body will be taken to Roxbury in the Catskill mountains, and buried Sunday, the eighty-fourth anniversary of his birth, near the spot he was born.
“The great naturalist, an author of outdoor books, had hoped to return to his country home — Riverby — to die, and his last words, uttered a few seconds before death unexpectedly claimed him, were, ‘How far are we from home?’” Riverby was the name of his West Park home.
Burroughs had been traveling east from spending the winter in California. About five weeks earlier, he needed an operation, and serious heart and kidney complications set in, causing him to grow very weak. He decided to hurry home, as it was highly possible he could die soon.
Despite the bad news, a tradition continued, as The Star of April 4 reported with a dateline of April 2, “All the little school children in the hamlet of West Park, where John Burroughs lived and studied nature for almost half a century, will march to his funeral Saturday, each bearing flowers planted in the schoolyard nearby. Had death not claimed the famous naturalist last Tuesday, the children would have carried their fragrant gifts to Riverby … next Sunday, his eighty-fourth birthday.
“For years, the boys and girls of the neighborhood have gathered together on each anniversary in the village school, and then visited his home to learn more of the birds and beasts, rocks and rivers, flowers and weeds.
“This year, the likeness of the renowned lover of outdoors is draped with the black cloth of sorrow. The flowers will be placed on his bier and on his birthday will rest upon his grave in Roxbury.
With a dateline of April 3 and reported in The Star the next day about the day in Roxbury, “All morning long and in the early afternoon, the slope down the two miles of rock mountain to Roxbury was dotted with groups of villagers trudging upward to the burial spot.”
Burroughs was buried at the boyhood rock on which he often played. Burroughs went many places after growing up in Roxbury, first as a teacher in Ulster County. After marrying his wife, Ursula, they moved to work in Washington, D.C., in the Treasury Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
In Washington, Burroughs met and developed a lifelong friendship with renowned essayist and poet Walt Whitman.
After the Civil War, Burroughs built his home in West Park and bought land to seek more contact with nature.
Burroughs never lost touch with Roxbury. Shortly after 1910 he renovated the family farmhouse and named it Woodchuck Lodge, making it his summer residence, albeit for a short time.
“The burial service was simple,” The Star continued. “There were a few short prayers, followed by the recitation of poems left for literature by other admirers of the hills and valleys. Some of the lines were dedicated to Mr. Burroughs and one of the poems read at the grave had been written on the death of the naturalist by Edward Markham.
“There was no music, but in the swaying trees birds were singing the requiem of the man who understood them.”
On Wednesday: A local school merger in 1961.
