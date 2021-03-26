It might have seemed distant to some in our area during March 1931, when it was learned a New York state trooper was killed in East Greenbush, near Albany.
That distance changed in a hurry for Oneonta residents.
The March 19 edition of The Oneonta Star reported, “Sergeant John E. Frey of G troop, state police, was shot and killed…by one of two men another trooper had arrested as vagrants. The men, who had given their names as William Schermonwitz, 19, and Stanley Chero, 20, both of Broughton, Pa., escaped after disarming the second officer, Edward C. Updyke.” Later reports gave the first escaped man’s last name as Schemnitzer. Broughton is a suburb south of Pittsburgh.
“Just what occurred was not definitely determined. Frey was in the automobile used by the two men, driving them to the county jail at Troy from Schodack Center, where a justice of the peace had ordered them held while their records were checked. The troopers believed the automobile, with Pennsylvania license plates, and loaded with considerable merchandise, had been stolen. Updyke was following in a troopers’ car.
“A line of traffic separated the two machines. When Updyke turned a bend in the road a short time later the two men were waiting for him with Frey’s service revolver. They ordered him out of the car, disarmed him, and fled in the trooper’s machine. Updyke started for a telephone and a short distance beyond found Frey’s body. He had been shot through the heart.”
The Star then reported on March 20, “Two youthful bandits…were believed to be hiding in the vicinity of Oneonta early this morning after the pair had been seen in Lee’s lunch, 28 Chestnut street, early last night.
“About 1:30 o’clock this morning, it was reported in Albany that the sought men had been arrested in Delhi, but troopers in Delhi knew nothing of their apprehension, nor did the headquarters of Troop C at Sidney.”
Back at Lee’s Lunch, The Star continued, “Discovery of their presence in the city was made by Martin Merchant of 92 Elm street, who was reading an account of the killing out loud in the lunchroom where the two youths were eating. They hurriedly left the lunchroom when their identity was made known.
“A net, which the city police and state troopers had drawn about Oneonta and vicinity, was believed would force the youths to come out from their hiding place within the next 24 hours. Authorities believe that an ambush battle is imminent,” as the men were reported to be heavily armed.
Somehow the men eluded this “net” and the search continued. Some reports came that they had been spotted in Davenport, and in the Schenectady area in days following.
Meanwhile, Star readers of March 23 followed the burial with military honors of Trooper Frey in the Albany area.
“More than 20,000 relatives, members of state police, civil and military officials, friends, and citizens, attended the funeral service in Troy, lined the route of the funeral march through Watervliet, Menands and Albany to the cemetery. There were 150 automobiles in the procession, the American Legion participated as Frey was a veteran of the World war.”
The search continued, and it appeared the suspects had been logging plenty of miles away from this region. As The Star reported on March 27 with the dateline of Albany, “Captain John M. Keeley of G troop, New York state police, was preparing tonight to leave for McAlester, Okla., to bring back Stanley Chero and William Schemnitzer for trial in Rensselaer county court at Troy as the slayers of Sergeant John E. Frey of the troopers.
“Meanwhile, the entire force of 600 state troopers, thoroughly exhausted after a week’s intense search without sleep in nearly every corner of the state, breathed easier when they learned of the Oklahoma developments. The search for Chero and Schemnitzer had assumed nation-wide proportions after they slipped through the police net.”
Apparently upon being caught, the duo confessed to killing Frey.
According to the New York State Police website, “Both suspects were convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years to life February 13, 1932. They were both paroled in 1952. One was sent back to prison for burglarizing a tavern near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was paroled again in 1964, but was returned to prison a short time later for violating his parole.”
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
