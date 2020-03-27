Backtracking: The Early Years: Knitting, paint and automobiles were business headliners in Norwich in 1920

Getting a good meal and perhaps a job on the same visit wasn’t beyond the imagination in Norwich. A new paint company was another employment possibility. Plus, there was a show you “Auto Go To.”
This sums up the Norwich area business beat in March 1920.
A PUBLIC CAFETERIA OPENED AT AN UNLIKELY PLACE
The Norwich Sun of March 2 put a rhetorical question to its readers. “Would you think you were dreaming if you were told that you could get fricasseed chicken, potatoes and bread and butter all for fifteen cents, or roast pork and dressing, potatoes and bread and butter for the same price? Today at 12 o’clock the first and only cafeteria in Chenango county opened its cheery hospitable doors for the first meal — at the Norwich Knitting Mill.
“The Knitting Mill Cafeteria is situated in the southwest part of the new building on the first floor. Large French windows allow all the sunlight possible. When you walk in you feel as though you were stepping into a smart café in the city.”
You shared the cafeteria with employees, and were encouraged to ask for a visit through the plant, then located on West Railroad Street, and a Sun advertisement of March 23 showed that they were hiring.
The Sun continued, “Garments from the…Mill are sent to all principal centers of the world. During the past year shipments have been made to Africa, Australia, Denmark, Dutch East Indies, England, Scotland, Holland, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway, South and Central America and the West Indies.
“Before you leave the plant you are told that the girls and women of the plant have recently organized a Norwich Knitting Mill Fellowship Club which has for its object the promotion of the welfare of its members in a financial, moral and social way and giving aid to those in distress.
“When you pass out of this modern plant you are really thrilled and excited at seeing such a wonderful and smooth-working factory, and the thought goes through your mind ‘Norwich should be proud of her Knitting Mill.’”
NEW PAINT COMPANY IS ORGANIZED
After a newspaper review so rosy, it might seem like a bit of a letdown to consider working at the new Norwich Paint Company. It didn’t have a cafeteria or tours, but if you were considering doing some painting around your home, you could buy from a local company, found at 42 Birdsall St.
As The Sun reported on March 6, “With the organization of the Norwich Paint Company they will place on the market a product of high quality. The directors are responsible men in the community and experienced in several lines of business. Mr. (S.M.) Blanford has long been identified with the painting and contracting business, and he knows it from top to bottom. Mr. (Ira) Robb is a carpenter by trade and as such has had ample opportunity to observe the painting business from that angle.”
The new company made all kinds of paint, oil and painters’ supplies.
COUNTY WAS THOROUGHLY MOTORIZED AND A FITTING SHOW WAS PLANNED
Sun readers of March 8 found out, “Chenango county has 3,642 motor vehicles, one to every 10 inhabitants.” This was a big increase over the last two years, with no end in sight for growth.
Local automobile dealers saw an opportunity and created an idea that had taken root in 1919, for a show in Norwich. It had been successful enough to bring it back in 1920. The show was planned for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, April 7 to 10 at the Norwich Motor & Machine Company Garage on Lackawanna Avenue.
Ten dealers had been lined up for the show, complete with music and entertainment. Several weeks before the show, the dealers looked for a way to promote it.
The Sun reported on Feb. 28, “School children of Chenango county have an opportunity to earn $5 as a prize, to be awarded to the pupil who qualifies and submits the best advertising slogan which can be adopted for publicity use for the proposed Norwich automobile show.”
The writer was unable to locate the formal announcement of the prize winner, but the slogan showed up days before the show began, in advertisements seen in the Sun.
“You AUTO GO to the NORWICH SHOW.”
On Tuesday: Oneonta had a big basketball celebration in March 1960.
