Backtracking: The Early Years: Land use, coasting, a business start and employee benefits made local news in December 1921

Two local organizations began or expanded, the city had an official “coasting” night, and an upcoming holiday season didn’t mean there was a slowdown in business news.
These news items were all part of our local life and times during December 1921.
Our region had seen a significant decline in farming following World War I. Two organizations were on a mission to turn around that decline. The Otsego County Farm Bureau had formed in the early teens of the 20th century. More recently, the Otsego County Improvement Association had formed in 1919 and was on a parallel mission.
It seemed to make sense, when The Oneonta Star reported on Dec. 7, 1921, how, “The Otsego County Farm Bureau, with a record of accomplishments that should assure its continuance, and the Otsego County Improvement association, formed two years ago to support allied activities, were merged by the affirmative vote of each organization at their respective annual meetings, held yesterday forenoon at the Strand theatre, the united organization to be known as the Otsego County Farm Bureau and Improvement association.” The Strand was at the corner of Dietz and Wall streets, now a dental practice.
Farming returned gradually in the years to come, but at the same time as the merger was made, there were concerns about other land use in the region.
As Star readers of Dec. 17 found out, “The Oneonta Conservation Club, Inc., was formally organized at a meeting of members of the Fish, Game and Gun club interested in the project held in Municipal hall Thursday evening, and articles of incorporation were drawn up and signed by those present.
“The object of the club … is the purchase of land in Otsego and Delaware counties for the following purposes: Reforestation, propagating and preserving fish and game thereon; providing places for picnics, swimming, trap shooting and other forms of outdoor recreation.”
As for its first action, The Star continued, “The club will buy a tract of some 400 acres of land near Cooperstown Junction, which will be developed and reforested and used as a general recreation ground and game refuge.”
A sight like the following would be hard to imagine in the 21st century. Picture it. Kids with sleds on a steep city street — on a weeknight. It was a reality in 1921.
As The Star reported on Dec. 16, “Tonight will be the first official night for coasting on Elm street, the Coasting committee of the Boosters announced yesterday, acting under the authority of the Common Council’s ruling in setting aside this street for coasting during the winter on one evening during the week; on Saturday afternoons and evenings, and on school holidays.
“Members of the Boosters organization and other citizens who volunteer to safeguard the coasters from possible accidents, will patrol intersecting streets at Elm.
“Motorists will be requested to use other streets than Elm to prevent collisions with the children coasting on the street.”
From play and recreation we move to business. As 2021 comes to a close, an old landmark on lower Rose Avenue in Oneonta, the former Otsego Iron & Metal building remains vacant and boarded up.
The same was true in December 1921, but that month, there was new life for the same vacant building. As The Star reported on Dec. 22, “Formation of the Oneonta Iron company Inc., and leasing of the foundry property at the foot of Rose avenue were announced yesterday afternoon by the Chamber of Commerce, following a conference between F.C. Shifferdecker of Albany, president of the newly organized company and George B. Baird, president of the Oneonta Improvement company, which holds the property.” The building had been vacant since the dissolution of the former Tichener-Culver Iron Works.
Call it a late Christmas gift, but Oneonta’s largest employer gave many employees a new benefit.
Star readers learned on Dec. 30, “Many railroads of this country soon may insure their employees. It was indicated tonight after the Delaware & Hudson company announced it had taken out group life and permanent disability insurance for everyone who has been on the payroll six months or more.” About 1,500 residing in Oneonta were affected by the new benefit.
On Wednesday: It was a foundational year for recycling in Oneonta in 1971.
