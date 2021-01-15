Backtracking: The Early Years: Late holidays, veterans and youth were local newsmakers in January 1946

Christmas and New Year’s came late that year. Veterans healed and went back to school. Youth opened their own night club.
These and more were events going on around Oneonta during the month of January 1946.
AREA RUSSIANS START CHRISTMAS SEASON
While many may have started taking down decorations, some Oneonta residents were just getting Christmas and New Year’s underway, through a different calendar.
According to The Oneonta Star of Jan. 7, “Christmas is here again today, to be observed among area residents who reckon time for the Julian rather than the Gregorian calendar.
“In Oneonta the birth of Christ is celebrated by some of the 50-odd families of Ukrainian and White Russian descent, starting with Christmas eve (Sviatay Vachir) at sundown yesterday and continuing through Wednesday.” These families were here primarily because of longtime employment at the Delaware and Hudson Railroad yards in the city.
“The Christmas eve feast consists of 12 special dishes in memory of the 12 Apostles. Tradition decrees that the feast begin with ‘kuyta,’ a combination of cooked wheat, poppy seeds, honey and nuts, which is eaten with ceremonial rite as those about the table wish each other bountiful health and plenty.”
New Year’s day by these families was observed on Jan. 14.
VETERANS HELP HEAL, SEEK MORE EDUCATION
Star readers of Jan. 8 learned that two war veterans were helping wounded veterans get back into shape.
“Two outstanding welterweight prizefighters, Cpl. Carl (Dell) Delberta, Oneonta, and Cpl. Jerry Spalma, Rochester, are daily helping patients at Rhoads General hospital, Utica, rebuild their wounded bodies.” The hospital was actually in New Hartford, and served Army patients from 1942 to 1946.
“As members of the reconditioning service at Rhoads the fighters are on full-time duty helping patients learn boxing, ring techniques and bag punching and are directing them in calisthenics and other sports.”
It wouldn’t be long until Delberta came back to Oneonta to begin teaching boxing to local boys, eventually finding the Oneonta Boys Club.
Local veterans not wounded had higher aspirations in mind for education. As The Star reported on Jan. 16, “Charles A. Belden, veterans’ counselor and vice principal at Oneonta High school, said yesterday that there is a steady flow of returning veterans who are coming to him daily for educational information.
“Oneonta has 20 per cent of its veterans returning to school, while the national average is five per cent, Mr. Belden said, adding that there are ten veterans taking courses at the High school at the present time.”
Veterans who had completed high school and were looking at higher education at both colleges in the city were facing issues with places to live and learn here.
The Star of Jan. 24 reported, “Hartwick College has made application to the Federal Public Housing authority, New York City, for enough demountable housing units to care for 50 single men and 15 married couples, Dr. Henry J. Arnold, president, announced yesterday.
“No definite number of houses were requested, Dr. Arnold said, adding that if they are allocated to the college, they would be erected here this spring.” What Hartwick ended up with was Army surplus buildings brought here from bases in New York state.
“Dr. Charles W. Hunt, president of Oneonta State Teachers College, said that the board of visitors felt that the college should depend upon the expansion of private housing facilities rather than on the introduction of temporary housing to alleviate the tight housing situation.”
NIGHT CLUB WITHOUT LIQUOR BEGUN BY CITY YOUTH GROUP
“Oneonta will have a night club which bars drinks, others than coffee and soft beverages,” The Star reported on Jan. 15. “Beginning Saturday night, there will be laughter, gayety and dancing … all under a code of circumspect conduct. In fact patrons will have to sign pledges.
“The club is the new Youth Center at the YMCA, 29 Broad St., which will be open for public inspection Friday night.
"‘We’re making the center as much like a night club as possible, except that we won’t have drinking and late hours,’ explained James Catella … president of Oneonta Youth council.
“‘We realize the appeal that night clubs have for young people and we want to give them all the best recreational features without the worst.’
"The Youth Center is actively fostered by the Municipal Recreation commission, headed by E.C. Damaschke and carried forward enthusiastically by the Youth council.”
