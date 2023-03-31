Projects were taking shape around Laurens, while another in Oneonta was taking flight.
These were part of our area’s life and times during April 1928.
SCHOOL, LAKE ENHANCED IN LAURENS
Readers of The Oneonta Star of April 5 learned, “Opposition to the establishment of a Central Rural High school at Laurens seems to have vanished, despite what had been surmised would be a sizable element opposed. When the proposal was submitted to voters at a special school meeting held at Gray’s hall in Laurens Monday evening there was exactly one vote against the proposal and 124 were received in favoring the proposal.
“While the change does not become effective until the action of the districts involved is approved by the state department of education at Albany, it is assumed that this will be forthcoming and that with the opening of the of the school year next fall the Central school will become a reality.
“The proposed enlarged district will include in addition to the village district No. 2, districts 1, 4, 5 and 7 and will give the new school sufficient population and assessed valuation so that a suitable building can be provided and a good school maintained.”
Not far from the village, The Star reported on April 12, “Work will be started about May 1st on some decided improvements the state will make to the state park at Gilbert’s lake, according to Hon. Charles Smith of the Central New York State Park commission. The intention of the commission is to make of this attractive spot a picnic ground where all the residents of this section may spend a day or weeks if they choose out of doors and in a park that belongs to the people.
“The dam, which increases the size of the lake is virtually completed, requiring only the finishing touches. Among the betterments planned for this year which require the expenditure of about $20,000 are the construction of additional roads about the park to render the most attractive places accessible to visitors, the installation of a tent colony, the construction of fireplaces at various points around the park where picnickers may cook their meals, laying out of extensive picnic grounds; the construction of trails throughout portions of the park for those who may desire to tramp about; the construction of a dock and floats at the lake and the installation of tables and benches at the picnic grounds.
“Those who have not as yet visited this attractive park should do so early this summer and learn what the state is doing in creating a pleasure ground there for the residents of Central New York.”
A BETTER, FULL AIRPORT ENCOURAGED FOR ONEONTA BY AN EXPERT
An entry several years ago told of how Oneonta was visited in April by a famous aviator, Col. Clarence D. Chamberlin. It was a pretty big deal, as Oneonta declared it Chamberlin Day when the aviator came to our area on April 11.
There was much pomp and circumstance, the colonel visited the city’s schools and gave some demonstrations at what was Oneonta’s airport at the time, in the West End, near Country Club Road and what is today’s Browne Street.
What that entry didn’t cover was Chamberlin’s promotion for improving what Oneonta had for a landing strip.
As The Star reported the next day, “Asked for his opinion on the airport situation in Oneonta, Colonel Chamberlin said, ‘Probably for a few years, until your airport becomes generally known, a landing field in Oneonta would be of principal value to local fliers. But several years will be required for the proper advertising of the field whenever you start and it is none too early now. It is quite probable that you can choose a better site now than will be available when the port is absolutely necessary.
“‘Moreover, aviation must be fostered and any planes which you have flying in Oneonta are entitled to a suitable landing field, particularly when their owners will pa a fair rental. Certainly commercial air lines or air mail service can not be provided until a good field is arranged. Rapid strides are being made in the air mail service in the United States and I do not believe it will be long before a network of lines will serve practically every community in the country.’”
Oneonta proceeded to develop the West End site, and it was fully functional as an airport by 1930.
