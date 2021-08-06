Backtracking: The Early Years: Leisure time locally spent on bikes, at circus or at lakes in 1936

Just as many of us are attempting to sneak in some leisurely fun activities before summer ends, generations before us were doing exactly the same locally in 1936.
Because of the Great Depression, a few had money while most didn’t, so activities ranged from bicycling, going to the nearby lakes, or attending other inexpensive activities.
BICYCLE FAD HITS ONEONTA
Readers of The Oneonta Star’s July 17 edition learned, “The metropolitan bicycle fad, which in turn has spread throughout the country, has apparently struck Oneonta. At least two young prominent business men have purchased bicycles, and in addition to using them in their business, are said to be about to organize a wheelmen’s club.
“In Oneonta, one well-known young business man was seen speeding down Main street the other day, pedaling in and out of traffic as if he were a veteran cyclist. A basket carrier on the handlebars of the vehicle indicated that it also was used in his business.
“Another recently purchased a new wheel and after several practice spins in Neahwa park has become enamored of the sport. He first observed the fad while on a trip to New York and was taken with the advantages of bicycling, which is said to furnish recreation and yet provide worthwhile and much needed exercise.
Unfortunately, names were not published in the article.
CELEBRITY CIRCUS CAME TO TOWN
News came from The Star of July 21, “Jack Hoxie, hard riding cowboy of the screen, will appear in person in Oneonta with Downie Brothers when the big Sparks managed circus comes here for matinee and night performances on the Wilcox lot, Friday, July 31.” This is the area where Riverside Elementary School now stands.
“Hoxie is bringing his entire company of cowboys and cowgirls including Miss Dixie Starr, his leading lady of the films and his sturdy all white stallion ‘Scout’ who assist him on the presentation of one of the most thrilling exhibitions of ‘movie stunts’ staged just as they film them on the Hollywood lots with all the trimmings. Included in the Hoxie contingent are cameramen, electricians, sound technicians and a director with all the lights and camera derricks, for actual movies are shot, some of which will be used in a circus and western serial which will soon be released. Many of the episodes of this serial were taken in Hollywood during the winter.
MANY SWIMMING, BOATING ON LOCAL LAKES
You might say, for better or worse, there was less to see, as The Star reported on July 18 that, “For the first time in the history of Gilbert lake state park, male swimmers will appear today at the popular swimming resort clad only in trunks.” It was a custom prevalent at other resorts in recent years, but the regulation of the shirt and trunks had been relaxed.
Regulations needed some tightening meanwhile at Goodyear Lake, as Star readers learned on July 20, “Moves to regulate motorboats on the lake and preserve law and order on its property were made by the Goodyear Lake association at a meeting held at its grove on Cliffside yesterday afternoon.
“According to an official of the association, motorboats have become a problem on the lake in that operators of several have discarded mufflers and the excessive noise has become obnoxious to campers there seeking rest and quiet.” Boat speed was also a concern. State police in Sidney had promised their help in case the poor behavior became excessive.
Speed on Otsego Lake was a different concern that month, as The Star reported on Aug. 12, “More than 75 sailing craft have been enrolled in the sixth annual regatta of the Central New York Yacht Club Racing association, which will be held at the Country club tomorrow through Sunday.”
Not only were there events at the Country Club, those lining the shores of the lake became spectators. While yachters came from all over the state, local residents had much to cheer about as The Star of Aug. 17 reported, “Cooperstown skippers annexed four of the eight major trophy awards as the result of three days sailing.”
On Wednesday: More local leisure life as we jump forward to August 1991.
