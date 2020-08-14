There are times you can’t help but ask — where was someone with a camera?
While not a problem these days, there were times locally between 1925 and 1945 when many would wish someone had a camera with them, so we could see more things from that era.
For this entry it will require use of the “theater of the mind.”
HUMAN FLY DOES STUNT
According to The Oneonta Star of April 6, 1925, “Between 2,000 and 4,000 persons packed the street in the vicinity of Broad and Main streets last Saturday afternoon and evening and watched ‘Daredevil Roland, billed as the original human fly,’ while he scaled the front of the Oneonta hotel.
“Daredevil Roland is not only a good climber but a good actor and something of an orator as well. The combination of the three caused no end of discussion, some of it verging on argument, as to whether Roland is as much of a daredevil as he proclaims himself.
“Roland did his first climbing stunts in the afternoon. He appeared on a precipice over the entrance of the Oneonta hotel and in a loud and oratorios voice and using a megaphone told the crowd that every time he did such a stunt, they might be witnessing the tragic end. He told them that in view of such circumstances, it ought to be worth a half dollar of anyone’s money to see him do it and take the risk.”
Daredevil Roland did his stunt successfully a few times that day. He passed the hat around at each performance for donations. He not only left Oneonta alive, but more than $250 richer.
A HOTEL MAN TOLD OF A FLORIDA EXPEDITION
From The Star of Oct. 23, 1930, came news, “One would hardly suspect that just fifty years ago today, Wilson S. Winney, proprietor of Winney’s hotel and restaurant, 41-46 Broad street, started out on a one man expedition to collect species of wild animal life in Florida for the Smithsonian Institute at Washington, D.C.”
Winney made a survey of the equipment he needed, hired some guides who knew the Florida terrain, and a couple of hound dogs, all in New York City. He headed south by ship to the “Big Cypress.”
Reflecting on 1880 while telling his story, Winney said, “It’s not much like the territory I traveled through in those days now. As soon as we left Micanopy, we plunged into a tropical forest which for the most part was covered with a heavy growth of pine trees. When we got out into a clearing there would be a heavy undergrowth of marsh grass and vine.”
While old time Florida may have been photo worthy, there was also a sideline story.
Winney and his guides pitched camp each night. One guide had a banjo, and they’d sing songs. Winney learned many new songs and picked up on a southern dialect.
“When I returned to Oneonta I found that I could get quite a few laughs out of people and friends I had here,” he said, because he spoke and sang with that southern dialect. “After I had found this out it wasn’t long before I joined up with a minstrel troupe.”
Winney’s obituary in 1951 told how he later worked vaudeville with a “famous showboat” company touring the country from coast to coast, before returning to Oneonta to run the restaurant and hotel.
THE LAST OF THE ONEONTA CIGAR MAKERS
Back at the turn of the 20th century, an industry that was second to the D&H Railway for employment was cigar making. By 1945, the end of the latter drew near.
“The white-haired old man sat alone with his memories in a shop littered with bales of leaf tobacco,” The Star reported on June 20, 1945.
“‘I’m the last of the cigar makers in Oneonta,’ he said. A far away look came into his eyes. He glanced about his shop, on the second floor of 176 Main St., but his mind was not focused on the immediate present. Eighty year-old H.C. Stevener was thinking of the past.
“‘There used to be a lot of us here, pretty big cigar shops too, along with the Buckeyes … they were the little fellows who had one or two-man shops. I remember when there were 180 cigar makers here.
“‘Well … the cigar business went bad … must have been 20 years ago … couldn’t compete with machine made cigars … they turned them over too fast and too cheap…then people began smoking cigarets.’”
