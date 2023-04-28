By Mark SimonsonIt’s always good to hear how the Arbor Day tradition continues across our region.
The Daily Star reported last weekend how ceremonies were held on Friday, April 28 at the Greater Plains Elementary School and Swart-Wilcox property in Oneonta and at Keith Clark Park in Sidney. In all, about 14 trees were planted at these sites.
The 1923 local edition of Arbor Day was more robust for planting trees. A large group of volunteers put 8,600 trees into the ground in one day. Not bad, considering the original goal was 10,000 trees. The remaining 1,400 trees were planted at a later date.
There was plenty of preparation for the effort, and the volunteer force was primarily Oneonta’s youth of the day.
As The Oneonta Star of April 18, 1923 reported, “A successful Arbor day program for Oneonta was assured yesterday morning when 139 High school boys at the school assembly volunteered their service in planting trees April 27 on the Water Works land, after a film furnished by the State Conservation commission was shown through the courtesy of Secretary A.C. Lange of the Y.M.C.A., and Secretary Everett Hicks of the Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. George J. Dann has explained the plans for the reforestation project.” The water works land is in the area of Wilber Lake on upper East Street and extending to the lower reservoir.
“That the girls of the High school will be out in even larger numbers was evidenced by the applause which greeted the announcement that a motion picture operator would be sent to Oneonta by the State Conservation commission to film the civic plantation of 10,000 trees on Arbor day.”
Others were welcome to take part, as The Star continued, “Every citizen and school student may plant a tree at the inauguration of a new forest, according to the tentative plans of the Chamber of Commerce committee arranging the program. But the task of setting out 10,000 trees, though they are very small, is such a large one that the volunteers from the High school will be called upon to be the regular ‘planters’ on the job.”
Many spectators were anticipated, as The Star of April 19 reported, “Citizens are generally invited to witness the reforestation work planned upon the watershed of the Oneonta Water Works company, which will take place on the Gifford farm midway between the two reservoirs on Friday afternoon.
“Yesterday afternoon J.H. Hoyt of the Water company, Roscoe C. Briggs and others of the special committee…visited the field to be reforested and made tentative plans for laying out the field. It is clear of undergrowth and faces the south and it is considered ideal for the purpose. There is a convenient field near the highway in which cars may be parked unless rains should make it too wet for cars to venture thereon.”
Just as it was commemorated in 2023, Arbor Day was busy 100 years ago, not only at the area of the reservoirs, as Star readers of April 28 learned, “Following the exercises at the various schools which were held in the morning, some 150 students reported to the post office building at 12:45 o’clock,” today’s City Hall at 258 Main St., “and were taken in motor cars and trucks to the plot on the J.H. Gifford farm.” Once arrived, the work began.
“Poles carrying various colored flags were erected at the far end of the field and commencing at the marking posts at the near end a gang of a half score of workers commenced planting a row across the field. Others watched the work and soon a number of gangs were at work, each taking a row.
“Men from the Ferns lunch room on Broad street, at a stand nearby the operations, served ‘hot dogs,’ ‘pop,’ lollypops, peanuts and tickets given to the workers provided them with refreshments, while spectators, of whom there were hundreds who visited the scene during the progress of the work, paid a nominal price. True, some of the boys secured two tickets, but they deserved them, for the gang as a whole worked like beavers for the three hours the work continued. Some of them had blistered hands, but all added to the color in the cheeks and returned home with a zest for dinner and an appreciation of what reforestation means such as could have been secured in no other manner.”
While the motion picture was taken, there was no word of when it would be made available for viewing locally. It was shot so the conservation commission could promote replanting work in other sections of the state.
