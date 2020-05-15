Backtracking: The Early Years: Local college students were anything but passive during the spring of 1935

Local college student protests against war — in 1935? Yes.
While it may sound more like 1970, students had plenty of things to say about issues of their day during the Great Depression, along with other college life activities as the end of the school year approached.
HARTWICK STUDENTS PLAN PEACE PARADE
The Oneonta Star of April 12 informed readers, “Plans on the part of Hartwick college students for participation in the nation-wide demonstration against war have progressed rapidly, according to an announcement made last night by Eugene Strebel, president of the Hartwick Student association.
“Dr. Ralph D. Helm, dean, announced that the administration had given its consent for the ‘walkout’ which will take place at 11 o’clock this morning. Following the ‘walkout,’ students will participate in a parade through the main streets of the city in a protest against the United States entering into another war.
“The movement, which is nationwide in its scope, will involve some 100,000 students from colleges and universities in all of the 48 states of the union. This is about 10 per cent of the total college enrollment in the nation.”
Local turnout for the protest was notable. As the Star reported on April 13, “Despite wet streets and a steady drizzle of rain … a turnout of nearly 100 per cent of the students of Hartwick college participated,” or about 300 at that time. It was a procession to downtown and then through Elm and Maple streets to arrive at the Oneonta Normal School, then found at the top of Maple Street at the corner of State Street. Classes were being dismissed at Old Main at that time, where, “After a rousing cheer, the group returned to Center street where it disbanded on the stroke of 12 o’clock.” No one missed any classes that day.
While the Normal School didn’t directly participate, they heard a speaker that morning during the scheduled student assembly in the auditorium.
“‘I believe that war is absolutely unnecessary,’ Dr. Arvie Eldred, executive secretary of the New York State Teachers’ association … told the student body and faculty.
“‘As a nation we are still in a primitive state,’ he continued, ‘while as individuals we have set up a system of courts to settle our differences instead of fighting. If individuals can do it, why cannot nations?’”
HOPES WERE SET TOO HIGH
Also that month at Hartwick came news, “A $250,000 chapel and administration building is planned … President Charles W. Leitzell announced yesterday morning following a meeting of the committee appointed to secure funds necessary to erect the structure,” according to the Star of April 25.
Nothing ever came of the new building, as declining enrollment and effects of the Great Depression prevented any kind of construction at the time.
STUDENTS HAD VIEWS ON ALCOHOL AND DRINKING
Also from the Star of April 25, a story told of how repeal of Prohibition was a mistake.
“‘Until repeal, I had never seen a drunken person. Since then, I have seen dozens of them in many places,’ Miss Elizabeth Patrick of Oneonta State Normal School told the City W.C.T.U. (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) at a meeting in the United Presbyterian church yesterday afternoon.
“As one of four speakers on the topic, ‘Christian Youth’s Reaction to Repeal,’ she said, ‘I was brought up in a dry family, and repeal advocates will say that I have been sheltered and never went to places where there was drinking. Perhaps so, but I have gone to the same places since repeal that I did before, and I have seen many drunken persons on the streets, at dances, and in the homes of my friends.
“‘Conditions today are to be blamed on persons who voted for repeal because they themselves wanted to drink, but even more on those who were too indifferent to vote against it.’”
ONEONTA STUDENTS MOURNED LOSS OF ICON
Dr. Percy I. Bugbee, for 35 years the principal of the Oneonta State Normal School, passed away on May 15, according to the Star of the next day.
“During Dr. Bugbee’s long incumbency as principal here more than 6,000 teachers were graduated by the institution and upon each of them was left indelibly the wholesome influence of his fine character and sweet spirit.”
Bugbee had served from 1898 to 1933, but joined the school to teach when it opened in 1889.
