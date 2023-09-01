You can tell it’s September. The area baseball campers are gone, replaced by throngs of college students across the region.
Local education on varying levels was making news, as usual, during September 1933.
In Delhi, The Oneonta Star of Aug. 26 reported, “Intensive instruction in construction trades will be included in a new course offered at the State school of Agriculture, it was announced today by Director Harlond L. Smith, of that institution.
“The course was added as a result of a recent survey by the State Education department, which indicated that there is a need for skilled craftsmen in small communities and that for the past 30 years the number of workmen in this field has constantly decreased. There is considerable evidence to indicate that these trades offer to young men an excellent opportunity both to earn a livelihood and to render a needed service in the smaller communities.”
In Oneonta that year, unlike 2023, there was no need to endure city traffic tie-ups and recruit hundreds of volunteers to move students back to the sprawling campuses.
As The Star of Sept. 12 reported, “‘I am glad to welcome you to Hartwick college,’ said Dr. Charles W. Leitzell, president of the college, in his Freshman day welcoming address yesterday morning to a yearling class of over 100 students.”
In a separate article that day, it was told how students were given an informal reception by faculty in the administration building.
“The group gathered in the women’s social room where the chairman introduced the members of the faculty. Games were played which enabled the students to become better acquainted, after which the class was divided into nine groups. Each group elected a captain and competitive games were played. Group seven, headed by Miss Marguerite Campp, garnered the highest number of points and received an award of a huge group of suckers.
“Following the awarding of the prize, refreshments were served and many of the songs of yesterday were sung by the yearlings under the direction of Dr. (C.B.) Cornell. He was assisted at the piano by Prof. Stuart Pratt.”
Over at the “other campus,” then found at the corner of State and Maple Streets, in one building known as Old Main, The Star of Sept. 14 reported, “The annual get together party and dance sponsored by the Oneonta State Normal School Student league will take place at 8 o’clock this evening in the school gymnasium,” found in the building’s basement.
“This will be the first social event of the school year, and has been advanced from its usual date during the second week of the year in order to give new students an earlier opportunity to get acquainted. Members of the Student league board are therefore anxious for a large attendance.”
Their wish came true as The Star the next day told how between 600 and 700 attended the party.
“Miss Janet Akin, president of the Student league, gave the address of welcome, after which a ‘get-acquainted march’ was directed by Miss Marion Mair, faculty advisor of the Student league.
“Classes begin this morning, and the first chapel service of the school year was held at 10 o’clock, with Charles Collins, president of the Inter-class council, presiding. Following the Scripture reading by Raymond Lent, a speech of welcome was given by Mr. Collins.”
Back to school didn’t mean only for college students and area school districts. There was a time for boosting a skill, within an educational setting.
As Star readers of Sept. 19 found out, “The Academy Street school was the scene of an unusual activity yesterday, giving the appearance of preparations for a gigantic party.
“And that’s just what was going on. For today Mrs. Edna Riggs Crabtree, national famous authority on homemaking, will conduct a first of a series of four lectures-demonstrations which are to be held in that auditorium.
“All the women of the community are invited to attend one or all of the sessions without charge, the event being sponsored by The Star. Free recipe sheets will be provided each day, but those attending the school are requested to bring paper and pencils to note any particularly interesting suggestions which Mrs. Crabtree may make.” It was reported that 350 women attended the opening session.
On Wednesday, a new use for an old local school is proposed in 2003.
