Backtracking: The Early Years: Local competitions were plentiful during March 1945

From the hardwood floors and alleys to even the school auditorium, competitions were alive and well in our region during March 1945.
This is the time of year when boys and girls basketball teams head to playoffs, all with the eyes on the prize of a possible state championship in their school size athletic division. In 1945, thoughts were also on a prize, but the travel wasn’t as distant, and there were no state championships. The war was still going on strong, and gasoline rationing was a daily reality for travel.
Across Otsego County, all eyes were on the county seat, as the Otsego Farmer reported on March 2, “The Cooperstown Central high school will play host to the Otsego county Basketball tournament which opens Monday evening March 5th.”
It didn’t matter what the school size was, as, “Three games are scheduled for this evening in the first round and they are as follows: Springfield vs. Hartwick at 7 o’clock, Milford vs. Laurens at 8 o’clock, and Cherry Valley vs. Cooperstown at 9 o’clock. Richfield Springs, the remaining entry, was seeded by the tournament committee and will play the winner of the Cherry Valley-Cooperstown game in the quarter finals.”
That same day attention turned southbound in the county, as “The county tournament is divided into two districts of which the Cooperstown area is one. The second is made up of the following schools: Oneonta, Gilbertsville, Schenevus, Otego, Unadilla, Edmeston and Worcester.
Winner of the north and south areas would play in a championship game on March 17 at the Oneonta armory.
At tournament’s end, Oneonta defeated “a plucky Springfield team.”
On another hardwood floor of bowling alleys, the Farmer reported on March 30, “The bowling tournament held on the local alleys last week resulted in $325 being turned over to the Red Cross. A total of 256 games were rolled.” They were played at the Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium, then found on Main Street, Cooperstown, now a portion of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
“League President Woodbeck was posted for a long time while as high man with 648, when along came ‘Bob’ Smith, a member of the Old Timers’ team, with a 667. Youth must be served however, and S. Sine of Oneonta tips the marbles for a 682 and won top honors.” There were team competitions, as well as singles.
The bowlers had the war in mind, as the Red Cross chapter was in the midst of the War Fund drive. Their tournament contributed to the total raised to date, over $24,000, which was well above the total raised in 1944.
Finally, to the stage of the Cooperstown Central School auditorium, a non-athletic competition was set for March 22. No results were published, but it had to have been an entertaining and enlightening evening.
Farmer readers learned on March 16, “At this time eight talented boys and girls will present an interesting and entertaining program of monologues, poems, sketches and stories.
“Gloria Thompson will start the program with Edna Mean’s peppy monologue, ‘So Long, Soldier,’ in which she as Sister May interprets the messages of the whole family and says goodbye to her soldier brother, who is on the train. In a serious and more patriotic mood, Richard Johnson will explain why ‘America is Americans.’ Jean Dulin will present a tense and dramatic scene from Margaret Mitchell’s famous book, ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Then for some typical American humor as Chester Holbrook tells the story of Mark Twain’s ‘Celebrated Jumping Frog.’
“Gloria Rowe will open the second half of the program with the moving and emotional poem, ‘The Murder of Lidice’ by Edna St. Vincent Millay. In a lighter vein, Richard Georgia will tell about going to the dentist in Bob Benchley’s comic satire, ‘The Tooth, the Whole Tooth, Nothing But the Tooth.’ Peggy Quail will make you laugh aloud when she gives ‘Hun-gah,’ a selection from Ruth McKenny’s book, ‘My Sister Eileen,’ which was adapted for both stage and screen. In conclusion, Charles Coleman will present Robert Newman’s gripping and realistic monologue, ‘This Button,’ in which a convict, in solitary for having murdered his cellmate, goes insane.”
All of this entertainment had no admission fee, and Miss Carolyn Connell played some piano selections during the intermission.
On Tuesday: Local education as a newsmaker in March 1975.
