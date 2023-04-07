Mark SimonsonThe Army needed nurses and more bombers in wartime, April 1943. Our area helped, as part of the local life and times.
As The Oneonta Star of April 1 reported, “Miss Edith M. Lacey of Pittsfield, Mass., who has been appointed head of the Hartwick college school of nursing, which will open June 28, has had 20 years of nursing experience in hospitals of the east and middle west, and has been director of nursing at the YWCA hospital in Brooklyn.
“The Hartwick school of nursing will be operated in conjunction with the hospitals of Oneonta, Cooperstown, Rome and Oneida. It will be fully accredited by the state and registered with the U.S. bureau of Public Health.
“Nursing students will take their first and fourth years of training at the college and their second and third years at the cooperating hospitals.” The establishment of the school had been authorized by the state nursing council for war service and the state Education Department.
Star readers also found out on April 15, “A Flying Fortress, named ‘City of Oneonta’ soon will be carrying regular messages to the Axis nations, expressing in no uncertain terms the opinion held of them by the people of the ‘City of the Hills’ — in a language sponsors of Hitler, Mussolini and Hirohito can understand. Pushed well over its goal of $300,000 yesterday was the drive sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce when the Oneonta Building & Loan association placed an order for $150,000 in bonds, making the total for only three days $335,936.
“Following a meeting of the ‘Buy a Bomber’ coordinating committee at the Chamber office last night, Charles F. Murray and A.A. Myrus, co-chairmen, announced that it had been decided to really challenge the people of the Oneonta community by launching immediately a drive for another heavy bomber, to be lettered ‘Spirit of Oneonta.’”
Our present-day relations with Russia have been tense, to say the least. Eighty years ago, it was an entirely different story.
As The Star reported on April 6, “Opening a headquarters at 190 Main, opposite Dietz, today, local branch of Russian War Relief Inc., of which Mrs. Benjamin Krohn…is chairman, is launching an intensive month’s campaign to collect used clothing for shipment to the children, women, and men of war-torn Russia. The headquarters will be open 12 to 5 daily.
“Not alone have many Russian families been forced to abandon their homes with only the clothes on their backs and driven behind the fighting lines where a war-dislocated economy, giving first emphasis to the materials of war and supplies for the fighting men and women at the front, but even raw materials for clothing are lacking.”
As war continued overseas, locally, some students heard from other students in countries near or in the war.
“Speaking before the International Relations club at STC last night in the social room”, The Star reported on April 14, “Sala Dassnanda, a native of Thailand, Miss Chiyoko Tauruto of Japan, Kamping Lew of China, and Lisolette Froelich, a German refugee, discussed life in their homelands and gave their ideas for the betterment of the world, and the making of an enduring peace.” The STC was known as the Oneonta State Teachers College at the time.
Preparations for youngsters were underway, meanwhile, in case they were sent “over there.”
The Star of April 27 reported, “When OHS boys are called for military service they will know how to march, execute the manual of arms, ‘fall in’ in a military manner, obey orders, and in general conduct themselves like soldiers. The 99 boys who are taking military drill as part of the High school Victory corps program have been organized in three platoons, and are drilled Thursday nights by American legionnaires under the direction of Adrian G. Blanchard.
“Their first outdoor drill was held last week, the boys being enthusiastic that they turned out even though it was during the Easter vacation.
“Also taking military instruction are 106 OHS girls, who meet Monday nights. They are trained in close order drill, the same as the boys, but not in the manual of arms.”
