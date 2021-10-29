Backtracking: The Early Years: Local education, politics, Halloween made news in October 1936

New developments in our area’s schools, politics and all things spooky were in progress locally 85 years ago in October.
It was an exciting time for education, as The Oneonta Star of Oct. 10, 1936, reported, “The cornerstone of Stamford’s new school was laid with appropriate exercises here this afternoon at 2 o’clock.
“Students from outlying districts joined those from the local school and the entire body marched to the site of the new building. There were about 475 pupils present besides large delegation of people from the district.”
Plans were to have the new school ready for occupancy in April 1937.
Meanwhile, future school teachers were busy in Oneonta as Star readers also learned on Oct. 10, “Students at State Normal school will have complete charge of school affairs Tuesday. The faculty will be in Lake Placid, attending a conference.
“Classes in the Normal school will be run by members of each class, one of the students having been designated by their instructor to take charge. Classes in the Bugbee school will be run by the student teachers there.”
Apparently all went well, as by the next weekend, a conference was held at the Normal School. As The Star reported on Oct. 19, “A demonstration lesson on the teaching of Alaska opened the conference on visual aids to education at the State Normal school Saturday morning. Nearly 200 teachers of Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties attended. The lesson was taught by Mrs. Hannah Yager and included the use of lantern slides, globes and maps.”
The 1936 presidential election was only days away, and The Star of Oct. 20 reported, “Jack Dempsey, former heavyweight champion of the world, will visit Oneonta tomorrow with members of his Sports committee touring the state in support of the Roosevelt-Lehman ticket.”
Star readers of Oct. 22 learned that nearly 2,500 attended the Dempsey rally, held at Brown Park, once found at the corner of Market and Main streets, where the Clinton Plaza now stands.
“Following his address, Dempsey was surrounded by well-wishers and autograph seekers. Scores visited him at Hotel Oneonta, where he stopped for luncheon.” Dempsey was as talkative about boxing as he was with politics.
Oneonta High School students held interest in the upcoming election, as The Star told on Oct. 28, “A straw vote was taken of the entire Senior High school following an assembly period in the form of a political rally yesterday afternoon, with Franklin D. Roosevelt receiving 328 votes and Alfred M. Landon, 258 votes. Preceding the vote Henry Atwell, representing the Republicans, and Murray Reardon, representing the Democrats, gave talks concerning the qualities of the two candidates.” The assembly program also commemorated the dedication of the Statue of Liberty, which was held 50 years before, in 1886.
Local kids — and kids at heart — were ready for Halloween. The adults were looking forward to a Halloween dance at the Elks Club, then found at 99 Main St.
For the youngsters in Oneonta, The Star of Oct. 31 reported, “Festivities in the form of Hallowe’en parties and assembly programs were enjoyed Thursday and Friday by pupils in grade schools of the city.
“River Street school children came in costumes of their own choosing yesterday afternoon, and with a throng of witches … nurses … and other characters roaming about the corridors and rooms, a large part of the fun came from trying to guess the identity of the youthful maskers. Candy hunts and games featured parties in the grade rooms.’ The River Street School was found where the Oak Square Apartments are today, at 120 River St.
Similar types of school gatherings were held at the other Oneonta city schools.
On Wednesday: Our area’s business beat in November 1991.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.