Backtracking: The Early Years: Local education, tractors and airplanes made news in June 1930

A local college inauguration, removal of a school, a sales conference in Morris and the Air Cadet Corps were all part of our local life and times during June 1930
A DAY OF FIRSTS AT HARTWICK COLLEGE
“Prominent educators of this and adjoining states and clergymen of the Lutheran church united with influential laymen of the United Lutheran Synod of New York in the impressive ceremonials upon the inauguration of Rev. Charles W. Leitzell, D.D., as president of Hartwick college and of Orlaf M. Norlie, Ph. D., as dean of the same institution in the city yesterday,” The Oneonta Star reported on June 3, “the event being followed by the dedication of the first building of the college, the new science building recently completed and now occupied on college hill.”
The academic procession formed at the community house of what was then the First Methodist Episcopal Church, today’s First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., and proceeded through Huntington Park and around to the main entrance of the church where the inaugural exercises were held.
A luncheon program followed, and then the festivities moved to Oyaron Hill to dedicate the first college building.
“Brief services at the entrance of the building were conducted by P.E. Oberlander. Following this Dr. William O. Boomhower made the presentation of the keys to Justice (Abraham L.) Kellogg, who in turn led the way into the building, accompanied by Rev. J. Walter Baker, who read Psalm 122.” Several other speakers were featured in the dedication ceremonies.
SCHOOL REMOVAL FROM WATERSHED
While one new school was established in Oneonta, another was set to be removed. Common Council met on June 3 to arrange the removal of the school house and other buildings of District 4 of the town of Oneonta from a position near the edge of the upper reservoir of the city water shed, also known today as Wilber Lake.
“It is expected,” Star readers learned the next day, “that eventually the pupils of this district will be sent to a nearby school, and for that reason the trustees agreed to take in exchange a lease on the Wilber farmhouse, which will be altered for school use.
MORRIS WAS BUSY, BUT NOT FROM THE FAIR
According to the Star of June 5, “Approximately 50 dealers and officials were present from many states … for the general sales meeting of the Linn Manufacturing corporation held at Morris.”
The meeting gave the dealers information on new models and features of the Linn tractor line. “On Tuesday morning Mr. Linn continued his work of instruction by actual field demonstrations of the various models of Linn tractors, and the first public showing of his new, recently patented logging bolster took place.”
The two-day meetings weren’t all business at all times, as most of the dealers and Linn officials took in a “kicker’s golf tournament” held at the Oneonta Country Club on Monday afternoon, followed by dinner.
AIR CADET CORPS LAUNCHED
“Supplies, membership blanks, buttons, and other equipment for the Oneonta unit of American Air Cadets, a boy’s national club to promote aviation interest among the younger generation, arrived here yesterday at the Herrieff’s clothing store, headquarters of the air cadets,” the Star reported on June 6.
“As soon as the boy has built one model that will fly 10 seconds he will be promoted to the rank of pilot and given a pilot’s badge. After a member has won a pilot pin he will construct one plane that will fly one minute; he will then receive the American air cadet’s official ‘Ace’ insignia.
“All A.A.C. members are eligible to compete in local, state and national airplane tournaments. Membership kits may be obtained at the city headquarters of the club in the Herrieff shop. The kits which cost 50 cents contains all that is necessary to build model planes.
“W.W. Hughes and C.P. Shelling, teacher of manual training at the Academy Street school, are sponsor and advisory committee for the local club. Meetings will be held with the boys at the Y building in the near future,” which was then found on Broad Street.
On Wednesday: Education, communism and Korea were all local newsmakers during June 1950.
