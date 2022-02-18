Backtracking: The Early Years: Local entertainment was still plentiful despite Great Depression in 1932

Hopefully the entertainment was inexpensive.
There was a major economic depression going on in 1932 nationally and locally, and local residents did what they could to enjoy life on a limited budget.
There were low cost things to do during the winter months, and the entertainment was slightly different than offerings in the 21st century.
LOCAL ENTERTAINERS OPENED FOR A NOTABLE NEW MOVIE
Readers of the Oneonta Star of Feb. 2 found out, “Dan Sherman and his Radio Cowboys were very well received yesterday at the Oneonta theatre, where they opened a three-day engagement after an extended tour throughout this section of the United States. The players, who are residents of Oneonta, are enjoying a few days here preparatory to starting out on another trip of eight to ten weeks, were warmly applauded during their performances.”
The “Cowboys” were live on the Chestnut Street theater stage. Then there was a movie to follow.
The Star continued, “In connection with the appearance of this group, Manager Rose has booked ‘Frankenstein,’ a startling picture. He gives a brief explanation of the Frankenstein legend below:
“Frankenstein was the man who made the monster, and not the monster that somebody made. The idea of creating human life is centuries old. But the Frankenstein legend in literature is only 100 years old.”
An advertisement in The Star of Feb. 1 warned those considering viewing the film to beware of the shock value. A matinee admission was 35 cents. An evening show was 50 cents.
ONEONTA ‘GUNNERS’ COMPETED
An initial look at this headline, if interpreted in the 21st century, might refer to basketball.
In 1932, however, “gunners” were literal. Spectators were welcomed.
As The Star reported on Feb. 5, “Oneonta’s police pistol shooting team walked away with the match held with the Endicott police gunners last night on the Delaware & Hudson railroad range. Walter Fox, captain of the D. & H. police force, acted as referee of the match. Both teams are members of the Southern Tier Pistol league.”
The range was in the railroad yards, in the city’s Sixth Ward.
YOU CAN DO MAGIC
In 1932, a local entertainer wanted to gain audiences, as a magician.
As The Star reported on Feb. 9, “Having secured a background in elocution and original writing, as well as dramatic experience, Kenneth J. Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Bailey of 504 Main street, Oneonta, who was until recently a student in the school of public speech and dramatic art at Syracuse university, will attempt to make his mark as a professional entertainer.
“When a freshman in Oneonta High school, Bailey took up magic. It was just a hobby then, but as time went on and he became more proficient with his tricks…Bailey saw there was something more in it than fun. He frequently appeared before school and church audiences as a ‘semi pro,’ as he styled himself, earning enough money to pay part of his college expenses.”
Bailey brought his new skills home and started seeking places to work his act.
“He has already secured three bookings,” The Star said. If it was at a low price, he probably got plenty more.
CITY REMEMBERED NATION’S FATHER
Monday will mark Presidents Day locally and across the nation. In 1932, the celebration was Washington’s Birthday, Feb. 22. This one was a special commemoration.
As The Star reported on Feb. 23, “Each year the occasion is remembered, but this year the fact that the Father of his Country was born just 200 years ago gave an added zest and interest to the anniversary.” Inexpensively.
“All Oneonta had a part in celebrating the season and there was hardly a resident of the city who, in one way or another, was not connected with its special observance. Flags were flying in the business section, and from the homes of its citizens. Schools, churches service clubs, women’s organization — all took part in celebrating the occasion, either on the anniversary day itself, or during the few days immediately preceding it.”
On Wednesday: a look at our area’s life and times during February 1987.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
