Backtracking: The Early Years: Local law enforcement agencies saw much action in the fall of 1930

Police beats of today are substantially different in crimes dealt with, than 90 years ago.
Some cases in point. How recently have you heard of raids on hobo camps, city billiard rooms or stills, or a good old- fashioned cattle rustle?
These were a few of the cases our police dealt with in the fall of 1930.
THREE RAIDS AND A RUSTLE
The Great Depression and Prohibition were part of the daily routine, just as we currently deal with COVID-19.
In 1930 our region had several railroad hubs, such as Oneonta, Sidney and Norwich, with travelers of both a normal or illegal style, and others who wanted to make a fast buck by nearly any means.
Readers of The Oneonta Star on Sept. 2 found out, “A raid on hobo hangouts near Neahwa park and the opening of a vigilant campaign against public drunkenness marked the Labor day weekend activities at police headquarters,” then found at 242 Main St.
“A state tramp brought in Saturday night told a story of 25 or more hoboes sleeping in a jungle near the western limits of the city. Chief of Police Frank N. Horton and a detail of officers formed a raiding party to visit the place, holding that tramps in such large numbers might be a menace to public safety.
“Indications of recent bivouacs of the hoboes were discovered, but there were none present. However, two men were picked up during the three days on state tramp charges.” They identified their homes as Plattsburgh, Owego and Piedmont, West Virginia. They were traveling, using the railroad to look for work, or seeking any kind of existence during the Depression.
The Star of the same edition reported, “Simultaneous raids on three suspected billiard parlors on Broad street were conducted by city police late Saturday night. Gambling was found to be going on…when police ripped down a sliding door in the cellar” at the City Billiard Parlor. Playing pool was just a front. The owner was arrested, but quickly paid his $500 bail for release.
With a dateline of Cooperstown, in The Star of Oct. 15, it was learned, “Trooper E.A. Maynard of Troop C state police … found that he could not only buy a drink of moonshine whiskey at the farm of Frank Russell on Murphy Hill, about two and a half miles from Cooperstown, but he was also able to see the supply in full operation in one room of the building which was used not only as the retail store, but as the distillery, the ageing warehouse, and the bottling room.”
The whiskey was confiscated as evidence, the copper still was destroyed, and Russell given a $50 fine. As The Star put it, Mr. Russell “has earned renown in the vicinity of his home,” which had received many complaints of neighbors, who assisted in destroying the equipment.
From Walton, The Star reported that two men from Franklin had been arrested by police for crossing the Pennsylvania state line, stealing a cow and trying to sell the carcass to butchers in Walton. One butcher “… became suspicious of the way the animal was cut,” and the two men quickly left.
State troopers from Pennsylvania were assisted from troopers at Troop C, Sidney, and “after several days of investigation, found clues that led to the apprehension of the pair. A butcher knife purchased at a local hardware store, and left at the scene of the crime, is said to have furnished their undoing.”
NOT ALL POLICE NEWS WAS BAD
In time not on raids or police beats, some local law enforcers were entertainers and winning awards for their skills.
As The Star reported on Sept. 30, “With a half dozen more silver cups to add to their collection in the glass cases at one end of this trophy room in the headquarters the first and second riding teams of the state police, here, have practically finished another successful season.”
This refers to Capt. Daniel E. Fox and the Roughriders riding team, based in Sidney. They had recently come home from competitions at the Massachusetts State Fair, held in Worcester, and at Stafford Springs, Connecticut.
The Roughriders were already planning for 1931.
“We have several new riding stunts up our sleeves,” Capt. Fox told The Star. “It will be necessary to obtain a new batch of horses and train some of those we have in the stables before going into training, however. Those we rode this year are pretty tired right now.”
On Wednesday: Our local education beat of October 1955.
