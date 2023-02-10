The future looked bright for the Oneonta State Teachers’ College in 1948. In February, pertinent news about its future and other local firsts were a part of our local life and times.
Most knew that STC was bound to expand, as World War II veterans had been promised either a college education or housing from the G.I. Bill.
News hit on both of those fronts that month, as The Oneonta Star of Feb. 6 reported, “Opening of a new 40-acre housing sub-division containing more than 50 housing sites was announced yesterday by Harold G. and Mildred R. Hall.
“Ravine Park, as the sub-division will be known, lies between the boundaries of the new campus of Oneonta State Teachers College and West Street and is bounded on the north by the city line.
“Inasmuch as the approach to the new STC campus will pass through the sub-division, the Halls have offered a right-of-way to the City of Oneonta.”
There were no buildings found yet on the new, upper campus of the college, but that was to change in the next few years.
As seen in The Star of Feb. 17 with a dateline of Albany, “A $200,000,000 State University system was recommended to Governor Dewey yesterday by the Young Commission.” The Young Commission was chaired by Owen D. Young, a resident of nearby Van Hornesville.
“The commission also called for a ban on racial and religious discrimination in all colleges and universities of the state.
“Dewey, accepting the commission’s final report, said he knew it would ‘have a most earnest and constructive reception in the legislature.’” The legislation was indeed passed that year, establishing the SUNY system. Oneonta became a part of it.
On the other city college campus, Hartwick College was getting back into a full athletic schedule after the war. One program the college wanted to improve upon was football.
Star readers of Feb. 12 found out, “Harry P. Ritchko of Oneonta, one of Andy Kerr’s all-time greats as an end on Colgate University teams of 1936-37-38 has been appointed assistant football coach … it was announced yesterday by Dr. Henry J. Arnold, college president.
“Ritchko succeeds D. Joseph Casey, former Hartwick tackle who handled the Iroquois line last season while still an undergraduate.” Ritchko, an Oneonta native, returned home after time in the Navy, teaching history in Waterloo and Brighton, and coaching at colleges in California. Ritchko helped out Hartwick with spring football drills, but began his job in September.
Elsewhere on the Oneonta educational front The Star of Feb. 7 reported, “The Key Club of the Oneonta Senior High School, sponsored by the city Kiwanis Club, is the fifth organization of its kind in New York State and the newest student group at OHS. Following its recent formation, the club is embarking on its first year program.” The high school was then found on Academy Street.
“First item is a charter night celebration. The Kiwanis Club committee arranging the date and program is Anthony DeAngelo, Kiwanis sponsor of the group and chairman; John Lawler, the Rev. Boyd McCleary, Dr. Reade Sisson, William K. Babel and Frank McCook.
“Purposes of the club, which is International in aspect, are (1) to develop initiative and leadership, (2) to provide experience in living and working together, (3) to serve the school and community, (4) to cooperate with the school principal, (5) to prepare for useful citizenship, and (6) to accept and promote the constitutional objects of Kiwanis International.”
The charter dinner was held on Feb. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church.
“Herbert E. Pickett,” The Star reported the next day, “headmaster of Cooperstown Academy, told members of the newly formed … Key Club last night that today this world needs more people who can solve problems.
“Mr. Pickett told more than 150 Key Club and Kiwanis Club members and guests that there are three groups of human beings in the world today, the group that can solve problems being the most important. The other two groups, the speaker said, are those who cause problems and those who don’t cause problems.”
Key Club was active for decades at Oneonta High. The Oneonta Kiwanis Club disbanded in 2018, and while Key Club no longer is listed on the city school website, other clubs have absorbed the six above objectives.
