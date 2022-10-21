Our region honored some iconic people during October 1922. One was local, another a national figure.
In Cooperstown, The Oneonta Star of Oct. 23 reported, “Dr. Mary Imogene Bassett, head of the hospital bearing her name, died at her home here Saturday morning as the result of a stroke suffered two hours previously. Although Dr. Bassett was about 66 years of age she continued her outside practice as well as attending to the duties in connection with the hospital up to the time of her death.
“The deceased was the youngest of four children born to Dr. Wilson T. Bassett and Dr. Mary Augusta (Ostrander) Bassett … and was born in Mt. Vision. Her parents and family moved to Cooperstown in 1869. She took a four-year course in the Women’s Medical college of Pennsylvania and followed this with post graduate work at the Polyclinic college, both of which institutions are located in Philadelphia.
“Upon the death of her mother in February of 1893 in Cooperstown, Dr. Bassett gave up her work in Philadelphia and came home to take care of her father and invalid sister. Following the death of her sister, she took up the practice of medicine and soon had a large practice and was known all throughout this and adjoining counties.
“Always active and energetic, her practice was long one of the largest of any physician in the vicinity, albeit advancing years had of late limited the sphere of her activities. Thoroughly unselfish, and to a wonderful degree devoted to her profession and to the help of suffering humanity. No one ever asked her for assistance and was turned away.
“June 28 last, the Mary Imogene Bassett hospital, built through the generosity of Edward S. Clark, was opened with Dr. Bassett at the head.”
Although Theodore Roosevelt had died in January of 1919, he was still being honored locally three years later.
Star readers found out in the Oct. 27 edition, “The time that has collapsed since the death of Theodore Roosevelt is too brief to furnish the perspective necessary in determining the real position that he will hold in our permanent history.
“As president his most far-reaching public service was the ‘Trustbusting’ movement he fathered to demonstrate that the people of the United States, through their government, are more powerful that any possible combination of dollars, or individuals. The demonstration is not yet complete.”
From The Star’s Oct. 27 edition came news, “The unveiling at the armory this evening of the portrait of Theodore Roosevelt, presented by the American Defense society will be made the occasion for an interesting program, according to plans prepared by Captain Louis M. Baker of Company G.
“Similar exercises will be conducted tonight in armories throughout the country. The portraits are being presented … with the hope that they will inspire and foster better and more patriotic citizenship.”
Young people were being taught about the leader, as it was reported in the Star’s Oct. 28 edition. “Characterizing Theodore Roosevelt as a man whose clean example of American manhood should be an inspiration to every boy in the land, Charles J. Rose, manager of the Strand theatre, gave the Boy Scouts an address on the life and character of the great American at scout headquarters last evening that so impressed the lads that they were still talking about it many minutes after Mr. Rose left the building.
“Mr. Rose laid emphasis upon the early life of Roosevelt, calling attention to the fact that as a boy he was a weakling and that he overcame his physical handicap by sheer hard work, developing his body so that he could withstand any hardship. He spoke of Roosevelt’s love for the great outdoors, the playground of the Scouts.”
On Wednesday, Howard Velzy never gave up.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.