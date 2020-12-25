Backtracking: The Early Years: Local New Year’s Eve in 1935 had its parties, civic optimism

Not many I’ve spoken with recently have had kind words to say about the year 2020, in general.
It seems like the same was true back in 1935.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Dec. 31, “1935 made some friends and plenty of enemies.
“His best friends were thankful he did not bring any worse luck. And his enemies thought he should have brought better times than he did.
“But the old year only has a few hours left to live, and both friends and enemies will join tonight in giving him a rip-roaring funeral, and in bidding his successor a hilarious welcome.”
With gatherings for New Year’s discouraged for 2020-21, we can hopefully look forward to a more festive time in a little over 360 days, possibly in the same “partying” spirit of 1935-36.
Family parties, restaurant parties, church parties, skating parties, sleigh riding parties and other forms of jollification made New Year’s Eve a lively time.
“Beginning at midnight, a varied assortment of New Year’s resolutions will go into effect, to be scrupulously observed until they become inconvenient, or until they are forgotten.”
Just as Oneonta has its Festival of Lights going on in 2020, Neahwa Park was also the place to be for the holidays in 1935.
“Granted a continuance of the crisp winter weather of the past few days, one of the merriest crowds of the evening will be found on the ice in Neahwa park. About three-quarters of the surface of the lake has been turned into a skating rink, and music will be provided from 8 o’ clock to 12:30 by the city Park commission. Striking of a gong at 12 o’clock will announce the arrival of 1936.
“Skating, which has always had plenty of adherents, has jumped into unprecedented popularity this season, and over 200 persons were skimming over the ice last night. Two men are on duty at the lake during skating hours, Vito Molinari having general supervision over the ice, and Fred Lare being in charge of the skating house and ticket sales.
“One of the sleigh rides will be held by the Main Street Baptist Christian Endeavor society, which will leave the church at 8 o’clock. Should such a calamity occur as the melting of the snow, the outing will take the form of a straw ride.
“Restaurants and dance hall proprietors look for heavy patronage by merrymakers tonight, and numerous reservations have been made for dinner parties.
“Other gatherings will be held in private homes, where groups of friends will gather to bid farewell to the old year.
“Watch night socials and devotional services are planned by nine church groups in Oneonta and West Oneonta.
Wednesday will be a holiday, with plenty of time to catch up on sleep lost in tonight’s hilarity. Pupils of the public and Plains schools will not sleep much, however, as it will be the last day of their Christmas vacation and they will be out to make the most of it.”
SIDNEY’S FAREWELL TO 1935 WAS MORE PRACTICAL, AT LEAST ON PAPER
More than likely, the same variety of festivities were going on in the Tri-Town area on Dec. 31, but as seen in The Sidney Record of Dec. 27, one other form of celebration to the end of a year took a different approach.
“A bit of local history was written last Friday, 27th inst., when the last wooden pole used for lighting and phone service, disappeared from the Main Street, business section, erected by Edward Allen, a Unadilla resident at the time, heading the then styled Standard Light Heat and Power Company.
“Brought to the attention of the power company as well as the Chenango-Unadilla Telephone Company several months ago, that the village planned to widen Main Street to meet present day parking demands, and requesting the removal of the unsightly as well as obsolete poles, both utilities patriotically pledged co-operation. The poles have been razed and wiring placed underground, at a large financial outlay by both corporations.
“We can point with pride to our business section in its new dress, with its up-to-date electric standards, new concrete walks, improvements long visioned, now a reality.”
On Wednesday: With the close of 1961, plenty was ahead on the local educational front for the year ahead.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
