Backtracking: The Early Years: Local news during November 1921 was about people, elections and cars

Local people in the news, elections and car talk were all a part of the area’s life and times during November 1921.
Going to the theater that month had a little something extra, in an act performed by someone known to local residents.
“Houdini, the famous, has a rival in the person of Louis Stanton, former Oneonta boy,” The Oneonta Star of Nov. 3 reported. “Stanton has mystified local audiences with his trunk act on many former occasions but this year he appears with several new stunts, including an escape from a sheet iron can fastened shut with six padlocks.
“The stunt, which he will present for the first time in Oneonta at the Theatre this evening, is a thriller and has created much favorable comment wherever he has shown it.”
Another famous former visitor to Oneonta was also making news. Naturalist John Burroughs was a somewhat frequent visitor to friends in the city. Burroughs died in March 1921.
Star readers of Nov. 14 learned, “That Henry Ford, long time friend and companion of the late John Burroughs, has purchased Woodchuck lodge, the old homestead of Burroughs near Roxbury, which late in life he restored and where he spent his summers, was disclosed at a hearing before Supreme Court Justice Kellogg at chambers in Oneonta on Saturday.”
Ford bought the home so that the Association of Friends could maintain the Burroughs property.
It was election time, and much the same as in 2021, Oneontans elected a Democrat for mayor. This one was unique, however, as for the first time in the city’s history, dating back to 1908, this was the first Democrat.
As The Star of Nov. 9 reported, “Clarence C. Miller, Democrat, was elected mayor of this city … defeating Andrew E. Ceperley, the present mayor by 66 majority.” Meanwhile, Frank C. Huntington, Republican, was re-elected as city judge by a majority of 40 votes over his Democrat opponent, George L. Gibbs.
“In the city the election has been clean. Several of the minority nominees have waged a more active campaign than in recent years.”
Automobiles were also in the news that month, and buyers could keep their money fairly local, as far as where the car was manufactured.
The Star of Nov. 17 told readers, “In order to be in position to better serve Franklin owners in Oneonta and vicinity, Herman C. Wright, the authorized Franklin agent for Otsego and Delaware counties, last night completed the purchase of the Squire B. Gardner property at 421 Main street and will in the near future install an up-to-date service station.”
Franklin automobiles were manufactured in Syracuse.
“For several years past, Mr. Wright has been located in Worcester, but his ‘clientele’ in and about Oneonta has enlarged to such an extent that he felt the desirability of securing a location in this city.”
Another local car available in the area was the Hatfield, made in Sidney. The new models for 1922 were on display, as seen in a Star advertisement on Nov. 28, at Oneonta Auto Exchange, 20 Broad St., found in the area where the Clarion Hotel is now found.
Oneonta also appeared to be in the running for local manufacturing of a major brand of automobile.
“Oneontans who have been interested in the proposition to establish here a factory for the manufacture of the Rodgers Air-Cooled Motor car have heard since the project was presented that the General Motors company is working upon an air-cooled car which is sold at a low price and in competition with the Ford car,” The Star of Nov. 10 reported.
“This rumor, first circulated by stock brokers and at first surmised to be current to boom the market in General Motors stock, was given publication by the New York Times on Tuesday. While not given as authentic by the Times the report was given some credence and it was intimated that the engine was perfected and that the care would at no distant date be placed upon the market.”
As the Oneonta manufacture of cars turned out, it remained only a rumor.
