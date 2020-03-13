Backtracking: The Early Years: Local news organizations had different views on a Sidney school story in 1930

There was a saying from a well-known TV news organization in recent years, but no longer used, “We report — you decide.”
When it came to an incident at Sidney High School in March 1930, for local newspaper readers having to make a decision, it couldn’t have been more true. The magnitude of the incident depended on what area newspaper you read.
According to The Oneonta Star, on one hand, as reported on Wednesday, March 12, “Two hundred local High school students went on strike this (Tuesday) afternoon as a protest against the failure of the local board of education to reappoint their principal, E.J. Bond, for the 1930-31 year.
“Through the main streets of the town at 1:30 o’clock, the students marched bearing banners reading: ‘No Bond — No School,’ and ‘We Want Bond.’ The principal made efforts to halt the demonstration but students and teachers marched from the school building in a body. Shoppers and business men cheered the students as they plunged through the heavy rain.
“The students paraded to the Scintilla Magneto plant (today’s Amphenol at Delaware Avenue and Union Street) where the president of the board of education is employed to demand that he initiate steps to rescind the action taken by the board and rehire the principal.” The board president, a Mr. L.G. McCauley, ignored the demonstration.
The Star said that at a meeting on Monday night a teacher’s committee advised against the rehiring of E.J. Bond, by a vote of 4-3, and McCauley’s vote was said to be the deciding factor, with word spreading quickly.
In coming days, follow-up in a Star story had the headline, “Debate Looms in Sidney School War.”
The Sidney Enterprise, on the other hand, had a different account in their March 13 edition. The Enterprise noted the same vote to not retain Mr. Bond, but the similarity of events that followed ended there.
While there was disappointment by students, the report said, “There was not one moment on Tuesday when a note of authority shown in the Sidney High school would not, at once, have quieted the disorder, which brought Sidney into the limelight of the news and caused reporters from the city dailies to flock to the village in the hope of obtaining a ‘scoop.’
“Fortunately the situation, as found by these expert news-gatherers, was so lacking in the sensational features expected that even these men who can make a mountain out of a molehill, went back to their offices and turned in a ‘stick’ of news, instead of the columns expected, headed ‘Sidney Student Strike a Failure.’
Another weekly, The Sidney Record, of March 13 said students showed their concerns while at school, but there were, “No casualties, a mere ripple on the placid waters of Sidney village life.
“Sidney has always felt proud of an orderly conducted school. Parents have always taught their children to obey and respect their leadership. We propose in the future, as in the past, to maintain the same orderly procedure in our Sidney schools, knowing as we all do, that an orderly conducted school is one of the best assets that any village may possess.”
The Star of March 13 stuck with the story of the strike, and reported that Bond said in an address to the student body, “I shall leave Sidney at the end of the school year. I am asking you to forget all of this and to go immediately to your tasks. It is up to you, both students and teachers to apply yourselves to your tasks between now and the 30th of June, while we are still together.”
Also in the story, Bond told The Star, “Personally I regret the action taken by the board. However, I don’t think any power on earth can change the vote of the board of education, denying me re-appointment.”
A village election coming up on March 19 was thought to have been a means of getting Mr. Bond reinstated, possibly voting out the trustees who had voted against Bond. It was a large turnout, but nothing changed in the lineup of trustees to change Bond’s fate.
The Enterprise reported on March 27 that the trustees had engaged Principal J. Clarence Decker of Fair Haven to be the supervising principal for the coming school year.
On Tuesday: The local business beat of March 1955.
