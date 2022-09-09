Now that we’re into the “ber” months of the year, some might think it becomes time to move indoors for activities. But in our area, this was anything but true in September 1922.
Around Oneonta today, baseball at Damaschke Field ends around Aug. 1, but the games were still going into the early weeks of September, 100 years ago.
As The Oneonta Star’s Sept. 8 edition was delivered, there was a headline on the local news page, “Your Presence Required.”
Readers learned, “Every Oneontan who enjoys baseball and who appreciates the excellent showing that Bridwell’s Giants have made on the diamond this season, should be at the game today.” It was after Labor Day that year. “Paychecks must be forthcoming for the last month of play, and the rainy weather coupled with some cancelled games leaves the association, in the plain English, financially embarrassed as the last month nears the end.
“Employers are requested to give all help possible to spare a holiday after 4 o’clock that they may see this game.”
Apparently all worked out, as there was no follow up in days to come. What also might have helped get those needed funds was a special attraction at what was then Neahwa Park Field. Help came from outside the city limits.
In that same edition it was reported, “On Tuesday of next week the final base ball game of the 1922 season to be played in Oneonta will take place when the Unadilla Athletics and the Brooklyn Dodgers, with their regular line up will be on hand to demonstrate to the fans what’s what in baseball.”
Unadilla had fielded an outstanding team that season, and beat Oneonta only a few days earlier at Neahwa Park to close out their regular seasons. This was more or less an exhibition game.
In The Star’s Sept. 13 edition, came the report of an excellent contest, but no attendance numbers. It was a 10-inning affair, and Brooklyn escaped a wild comeback by Unadilla, winning 9-7.
It might have been a little late in the season for a picnic, but as The Star reported on Sept. 20, “The shelter house in Wilber park has been completed, lacking but a stove to make it ready for immediate use.” This is the large pavilion in the park’s upper level.
“The floor of both the open and enclosed parts is of cement. The kitchen is large, being of sufficient size for the preparation of meals of any picnic that it may be desired to hold there. The sink is white porcelain, with a long, wide drain board to the left, sloping and grooved so as to permit any water to run into the sink. Tables have been built and placed in the building, but as yet there are no benches. The water furnished is from a spring a short distance up the hill.”
September was traditionally the month for the Central New York Fair, but after its conclusion, The Star of Sept. 25 reported, “Oneonta may have witnessed its last fair, the future of the Oneonta Union Agricultural Society being in doubt. There is every probability that the stock held by the estate of the late George I. Wilber, which is understood to be a controlling interest, will be sold.”
There were concerns the fairgrounds would be developed into new housing, which eventually happened, becoming the Belmont Circle neighborhood. However, the last fair took place in 1926.
Closing out September, The Star of Sept. 27 reported, “Horse races, pistol matches, a boxing match, 15 track and field events and a baseball game between the Oneonta police force and the champion Schenectady ‘cops’…are the main attractions for the Police Pension Field day tomorrow afternoon beginning at 2 o’clock at Neahwa park athletic field.” Members of State Police Troop C also attended and participated in events.
Star readers of Sept. 29 learned, “A red letter day in the history of the Oneonta Police department as well as in the annals of sport in the city was yesterday. The weather was perfect and the only unfortunate incident in the whole program was an accident in the half-mile horse race in which Miss Helen Keenan and Trooper Bush fell with their horses but escaped with no more serious injuries than slight cuts and bruises.” Although there was no score given, Oneonta police won the baseball game.
On Wednesday, our local life and times in September 1962.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
