Backtracking: The Early Years: Local residents enjoyed World Series, candy and more in October 1921

Some may recall the excitement generated when the Mets and Yankees met in the World Series in 2000.
Locally, there was that same kind of excitement in 1921, but this time it was the New York baseball Giants and Yankees.
Elsewhere that same month, there was a candy celebration, a name change at the city’s library and a new musical group formed.
Together, these made up parts of our local life and times during October 1921.
EXCITEMENT ON THE DIAMOND
Readers of The Oneonta Star of Oct. 5 found out, “For years, local followers of the national game have hoped for a world series battle between the New York National and American league teams. Now, after 19 years of waiting, the Giants and Yankees are to grapple for the supreme prize of professional baseball.”
The Star wanted to keep readers up to date on game scores, so they posted inning-by-inning results and read them from the editorial department windows at their office on Broad Street to those gathered downtown, anxiously waiting.
Fans of both teams showed up, and as reported on Oct. 8, “Interest in the series appears to be increasing in the city, for the crowd in front of the bulletin yesterday afternoon was the largest thus far. Automobiles and chairs lined the far curb and the street was filled with excited fans, who, between announcements, earnestly discussed the salient features of the contest.”
The Star also reported on those who were able to go to New York to attend games at Yankee Stadium or the Polo Grounds.
In the end it was a year of the Giants, and as The Star lamented on Oct. 14, “The World series is over, with the Giants, the idols of Oneonta fans, first under the wire, and now the humdrum of daily existence can go on without distracting interruptions.”
THE SWEETEST DAY OF 1921
It was anything but “humdrum” on Oct. 8, called Candy Day, and The Star put fathers on notice, “It will be observed by Oneonta retailers today and thoughtless indeed will be the father who neglects to provide some of the good things offered in these columns for the gratification of the sweet tooths of the mothers and children.”
Brienza’s Goodie Shop was among those advertising in the columns of The Star that day. Their store was once found on Chestnut Street.
CHANGE OF LIBRARY NAME
The city’s recently opened library at 62 Chestnut St. was still officially called the Oneonta Public Library.
However, The Star reported on Oct. 5, “At a meeting of the regents of the University of New York, held a few days ago in Albany, a resolution was adopted approving the change of the name … to the Huntington Memorial library of Oneonta. In anticipation of this change, the library had for some time been locally called the new name. The approval of the regents now permits it to assume the latter name as its legal title.”
Both the Huntington Park and Library had opened in 1920, as a gift to the city by Henry E. Huntington, in memory of his parents.
CHORAL ART SOCIETY FORMED
As reported in the Oct. 22 edition of The Star, “At a meeting in Municipal hall last evening of vocalists and others interested in good music in the city the organization of a Choral Art society was effected and officers were elected for the ensuing year. The meeting was well attended and much interest was shown in the formation of the society, whose purpose it will be to raise the level of music in Oneonta by putting on oratories and operettas and bringing famous artists to the city.”
How long this organization existed was not readily available, but it was not related to a new group formed in 1970, the Oneonta Community Chorale, which later became the Catskill Choral Society.
On Wednesday: A look at our local economy in October 1981.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.