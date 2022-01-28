Backtracking: The Early Years: Local residents helped flood victims in Kentucky in January 1937

It may not be in the regular news cycle of late, but eastern Kentucky continues to recover from severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes that tore through that area on Dec. 10, 2021.
It certainly wasn’t the first time that area was hit, and our region was offering a helping hand to a similar disaster in early 1937.
As readers of The Oneonta Star found out on Jan. 26, “Chauncey B. Moore of 16 Brook street, operator of an amateur radio station … last night offered the facilities of his station to any resident of this vicinity who may wish to communicate with friends or relatives in the flood-stricken areas of Ohio and Kentucky.
“Amateur radio operators have been busy night and day transmitting flood relief messages since the emergency arose, and it will be a few days yet before personal messages will be allowed on the air. No charges are made by amateurs for these services.”
Our area was also on edge at the time about local flooding, as The Star also reported, “After rising more than two feet above flood stage yesterday afternoon, the Susquehanna river began to drop slowly last evening.” A 12-foot depth was considered flood stage at that time at the Main Street bridge in Oneonta. Runoff from snowmelt had local streams and creeks overflowing, but damage was small in comparison with what had hit the Midwest.
In a story right next to the one about the amateur radio help it was reported, “With the speedy and whole-hearted response that Oneonta makes to appeals to relieve suffering, this community yesterday raised well over half the $1,000 that had been asked from the local Red Cross chapter for use to mid-west flood devastated areas.”
Every year around this time in late January, local organizations held “Birthday Balls” for President Roosevelt’s birthday, as a fund raiser for a cause special to the president, but this year, there was a slight change in direction, as reported in The Star of Jan. 30.
“‘Dance that others may walk,’ the slogan for this year’s President’s Birthday ball tonight, might be expanded to read, ‘Dance that others may walk, live, eat and be sheltered.’ Originally intended as a benefit for infantile paralysis sufferers, the ball will serve also as a means of raising money to aid victims of the Midwest floods.
“By announcement of the national chairman on Birthday balls, each local committee in charge of funds has been authorized to use part of its proceeds for any charitable purpose. Taking advantage of the permission, the Oneonta committee last night agreed to give 50 per cent of the local receipts to the American Red Cross to apply on its flood relief fund.”
It wasn’t just money being sought for relief by area Red Cross chapters. Star readers of Feb. 1 learned, “Three thousand Delaware county farmers will be contacted next week in a drive to raise funds for flood relief. A committee representing various farm agencies and creameries met at the Home Bureau office in Delhi last night and drew up preliminary plans for the drive.
“Farmers in this section have been asked to contribute farm commodities, specifically food stuffs and vegetables.”
Elsewhere in the same Star edition it was reported, “Acting promptly on the acceptance of an offer to the American Red Cross through R.L. Simmons of Ithaca, director of extension of the New York State college of Agriculture, allied farm interests of Otsego county will ship a carload of produce from here Thursday for the relief of flood sufferers in the Ohio and Mississippi valleys.”
While help was on its way, our area had a few flood victims come to our area to escape the troubles, as reported in The Star of Feb. 2 with a dateline of Sidney.
“Mr. and Mrs. Harry H. Osborne of Jeffersonville, Ind., flood refugees, arrived at the home of Harry Osborne of Liberty street here Wednesday night.” A nearby dyke in the Ohio River had burst, “and they had but three minutes to leave. They were taken by truck and boxcar to Indianapolis, and then went on to Binghamton, where their son and wife met them. They are well and expect to remain here until it is safe to go home.”
On Wednesday: Some local 1952 news read somewhat like news of 2022.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
