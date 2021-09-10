Backtracking: The Early Years: Local residents put a wrap on the summer of 1941

With Labor Day behind us and the first day of autumn coming soon, some are assessing the past summer, as many also did in 1941.
A lot of activities took place 80 years ago. For example, The Oneonta Star reported on Aug. 6, “Announcement that CCC Camp SP 11, Gilbert lake state park, established in June 1933, would close Thursday night was received yesterday from the department of the Interior by Supt. John J. Ryan of Delhi.
“Enrollees at Camp SP 11 have carried out extensive work projects at the park, which have made the spot one of the most popular places in this area for picnics, reunions, swimming, overnight camping and summer camping.
“Fireplaces, trails, roads, a swimming beach, tourist camp and overnight shelters are other conveniences built in the park by CCC members. Their work also included extensive landscaping.”
As popular as Gilbert Lake had become, Oneonta’s city parks were also very busy, as Star readers of Sept. 6 found out. More than 6,000 attended family reunions, picnics, clambakes and other gatherings in Wilber and Neahwa parks.
“The above total does not include attendance at the three concerts played in Wilber park by Keeton’s Co. G band. Concert audiences were estimated in the thousands, but it was impossible to get an accurate count. Many listeners came in cars and others on foot, while scores heard the programs while sitting on their porches or lawn near the park.”
Preparations were in progress during the summer for new offerings at both Oneonta college campuses.
As The Star reported on Aug. 23, “A four-year course will be offered for the first time at State Normal school, when the 1941-42 year opens Sept. 15.
“French and German will be offered for the first time in many years, according to Charles W. Hunt, principal of State Normal. Possible enrollment will mount to about 325 to 450 students.”
On the other academic hillside The Star of Sept. 10 reported, “Hartwick college will have 10 students in its civilian pilot training class this fall, beginning about Oct. 1, according to plans announced by the Civil Aeronautics administration. Instructor will be James Morey, with Prof. Edward Brand of the college faculty as ground instructor. The course will not include girls. The CAA will carry out its training program in more than 500 schools and colleges.”
As it turned out, it wouldn’t take long before many of the students would be using these new skills overseas.
You knew summer was winding down when the baseball season was nearing its close. For Oneonta’s team, then called the Indians, it had been a successful summer. So good in fact, they went to the playoffs.
Readers of the Sept. 17 edition of The Star learned, “Fielding brilliantly and hitting in the pinches, Oneonta last night trounced Pittsfield, 5-4, to win the post season championship of the Canadian-American League.
“Playing before an overflow crowd of 2,819, largest crowd in the history of professional baseball here, the Indians became the first club to win both the pennant and the post season series.
“The paid attendance last night established a new league record for the playoffs, according to Albert Houghton of Gloversville, who, with Mrs. Houghton, was an interested spectator in the press box. Approximately 36,500 attended playoffs this year, 3,300 more than last season.
“Also present in the press box last night was Rev. Harold J. Martin of Ogdensburg, league president, who was a guest of Very Rev. Arthur A. Cunningham, pastor of St. Mary’s church (Oneonta). In a brief address to the crowd, Fr. Martin congratulated the people of Oneonta on the way in which they had supported the team and thanked all who have helped.”
On Wednesday: local reactions to the Attica prison uprising in 1971.
