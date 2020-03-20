Backtracking: The Early Years: Local residents were winter-weary by March 100 years ago

With it now officially behind us, a summary of winter around our region can be described as generally mild.
Back in 1920 however, local residents were most likely wishing for winter’s end, much like we are currently hoping for the speedy exodus of COVID-19 and its effects beyond the illness.
The Oneonta Star of Thursday, March 25, reported, “Largely through the efforts of Oneonta citizens who have cut through the principal drifts on the state roads leading from this city to Sidney, to Davenport and to Schenevus, these roads are now open to motor vehicle traffic, although some snow is found where caution in driving is advisable. The roads are in most places well cleared of the snow and good speed can be made considering the condition the roads were in a few days ago.”
In short, staying at home and isolation had been the only alternatives.
The near non-stop barrage of snow and bad weather had gone back to before Valentine’s Day in our region.
It started slowly on Thursday, Feb. 5, but as reported in the next morning’s Star, “Those who arose a little before sunrise in Oneonta yesterday morning … were doubtless surprised to discover that, just a little earlier, the weather conditions, which on Wednesday were so favorable, had materially changed and that there were approximately four more inches of snow in evidence as a sort of top-dressing on streets, walks and lawns already carpeted. If energetic, as Oneontans are proverbially are, they no doubt proceeded at once to clear the walks, only to find an hour or so later that they were again covered by as great a depth as before. By noon the new snow was variously reported as being from eight to ten inches in depth.”
It kept coming, as reported on Feb. 7, as places across Delaware and Otsego counties had up to three feet of snow. This took days to clear the area’s highways and railroad tracks.
Then came some false hope, as Star readers of Feb. 16 read, “No more optimistic were those antediluvian men who are reported to have advised Noah to ‘go on with your old ark; it’s nothing but a shower!’ than were residents of Oneonta, who on Saturday rejoiced in the sunshine and balmy winter air and saw the snow swiftly settle and almost the land appear. It is true that there were warnings by the weather bureau of storms approaching from the west, but nobody apparently worried about it, even at midnight, when, or before, practically everyone was a-bed and possibly dreaming of the advent of spring.”
Another 10 inches of snow hit, and drifts made travel difficult to impossible once again.
“Shelter in place” had a similar meaning 100 years ago when it came to snow. As told in the March 12 edition of The Star, “George Cornell, who is employed at the Oneonta Barber shop, but who resides on Crumhorn mountain, has with his fleet-footed buckskin race horse been snowbound in the city since a week ago Tuesday, the roads between the city and his home being in such condition since that time as to render it ill-advised for him to attempt to reach home.” The story didn’t tell where Cornell stayed other than “comfortably situated in the city,” and his horse well cared for at a city stable.
The warmth from the increased sunlight of March can be as deceiving now as it was then, because by this time, Mayor Andrew E. Ceperley had given a message of warning to residents about the probable danger of floods from all the accumulated snow and ice from winter.
Nature decided to throw one more punch at us, as The Star of Monday, March 15 said, “Oneonta and vicinity was in the throes of another blizzard of no mean proportions from Saturday morning until Sunday noon and, while the cold weather was welcomed as checking the freshet which was on Friday night assuming menacing proportions with grave danger that the city would be flooded with surface water, the additional snow has caused further inconvenience and delay with the danger of a further continuation of the flood when warmer weather comes.”
As our region slid past the first day of spring, a look through reports in the remainder of March and April saw slow melting, little additional snow, and escape from any major flooding.
On Tuesday: Local eyes weren’t being deceived by some progress on Oneonta’s urban renewal lot 20 years ago.
