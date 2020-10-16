Backtracking: The Early Years: Local ‘war stories’ began emerging in October 1945

World War II was over, but certainly not forgotten across our region. Many stories began being told about “over there” and being home again, in October 1945.
ONEONTAN TOOK
TOUR OF TOKYO
George R. Shumway was still in Japan and wrote to his parents on his observations while on shore leave. Shumway, described as a radio man, was aboard the second American vessel to enter Tokyo harbor and among the first sailors to set foot on the “sacred” soil of the imperial city.
The Oneonta Star of Oct. 1 reported, “In a truck commandeered from a (Japanese man) who ‘didn’t like the idea but had no choice,’ Shumway and others ‘went all over the town, even to the Emperor’s palace.’
“‘We were not allowed inside the stone wall,’ he wrote, ‘but we did get a look at the moat around the outside. This moat is like a canal filled with man-eating sharks. We had our pictures taken around a statue of a bronze (Japanese) god.
“‘In some sections the buildings were completely ruined by bombs. It was very quiet as there were no cars except for the Army trucks now and then.
“‘When we walked down a street the (Japanese) would stop and stare at us with their mouths wide open. They would walk in the road to let us pass, but whenever someone started to smoke a cigaret they would crowd around us and beg for them.
“‘We were warned before not to get too friendly with them. After what we went through I didn’t feel much like being friendly. We did trade a few candy bars for different things such as medals or money.’”
VETERAN SOUGHT JOB,
GOT IT ON THE SPOT
Star readers of Oct. 8 found out how a young man who had been digging ditches and fighting in France and Germany, applied for a job, and his boss, after an interview, hired him immediately.
Kenneth McGowan of Oneonta applied to Harold deGraw for a job as assistant manager at the Oneonta Theatre. DeGraw became curious and asked about some of McGowan’s other qualifications.
“Little by little he coaxed from the young man an amazing story and in the end deGraw shook his hand and said: ‘Brother, you’ve got a job.’
Between Aug. 14, 1939, and Aug. 15, 1945, McGowan had acquired the Purple Heart, various ribbons and a Presidential Citation. Besides being wounded three times, he was reported as dead in 1944. His wife was notified in the morning of June 30, but he sent a cablegram in the afternoon to her, reporting he had been wounded but was recovering.
These are only a few details of McGowan’s experiences in combat. Once discharged he moved his wife and two children to Oneonta, losing little time in getting a job.
FILM RELATED
TO LETTERS HOME
Kenneth McGowan probably saw this film in his new position, called “The True Glory.”
As reported in The Star’s Oct. 16 edition, “Oneontans this week have a chance to learn what was missing between the lines of letters they received from Europe during the war.
“Now that the boys and girls are coming home, they say almost in the same voice, ‘People don’t know what war really is … they’ve never been given the true picture.’
“What the boys and girls tried to tell their folks will now be completed in a manner that, for the first time, will let relatives and others know what was missing between those lines.” The documentary picture was made jointly by American and British filmmakers. It covered many battles, through the time of V-E Day.
MAN RE-ENLISTED IN ARMY AFTER NAZI CAPTIVITY
“Clarence G. Goad of … Sidney, applied for re-enlistment Monday at the Oneonta recruiting office and will leave Wednesday for Utica to sign up,” The Star reported on Oct. 23.
Goad was in service for four years and five months, one year of it in captivity. “He was with the Rangers on the Anzio beachhead, saw action in the North African campaign, and was in fighting around Foggia and Naples.
“Despite what he went through, Goad said he liked Army life because it ‘offers good training, good wages, and less overhead expenses.’”
On Wednesday: Pathfinder Village turns 40.
