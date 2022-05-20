Backtracking:The Early Years: Local young people had ways to help war effort in 1942

Back in the early 1940s, The Oneonta Star had a weekly feature called “The Boys and Girls Page.”
The page had news that might interest area youngsters, be it about education, recreation or civic activities.
With World War II in the news every day, this special Star feature touched on subjects about how young people could help national war efforts in many ways. Young readers of The Star’s May 4, 1942 edition found out, “There is a place for youth in the defense of our country! Age is no barrier — every boy and girl can help.
“Many activities of a non-military nature are needed to bring final victory. Everyone can contribute — that is, if boys and girls are willing to make a few personal sacrifices and give the time and effort that will be required.
“For instance, there is an excellent opportunity to aid in the national salvage program. Waste paper, scrap metal and other materials all have value now. Why not organize a collection system for this material amongst your friends and neighbors?
“Don’t forget the Junior Red Cross. If you already belong, keep your membership alive by taking an active part in its program. If your school has no chapter of this organization, see if you can help organize one. Membership in the Junior Red Cross is splendid training for future community service as well as for present defense needs.
“Of course, you are saving Defense Stamps. Make them a habit. Defense Stamps make excellent gifts — it starts your friends in the right direction. Remember that the Stamps, when converted to Defense Bonds, make an excellent savings program for your future education.
“How handy are you with a hoe? Defense gardens will be in style this summer. Start making plans now for your defense garden. This can be a family affair. War times are usually hard on family food budgets and a vegetable garden can pay its way.
“One of the best things that you can do for the men in the service is to write them letters — newsy, cheerful letters that will keep them pepped up. Now that the government is allowing reduced postal rates to the boys in foreign service, there is really no good reason for neglecting the letter writing. Perhaps a few issues of the hometown newspaper would be welcome reading, too.
“Gift packs are always welcome among the men — not only at Christmas but at any time. A small package containing razor blades, sweets and other personal items will help make Army life more comfortable. Although the gift pack idea can be an individual service, it is an ideal activity for a club, scout troop, or a church or school group.
The May 18 edition of The Star’s “Boys and Girls Page” focused specifically on the aforementioned Defense Stamps. It encouraged young people to buy them, but not on an allowance or money from parents. An article made another suggestion, with summer vacation not far away.
“If you can get a job, your problem is solved. If you can’t it’s up to you to figure out your own way of turning a few dollars. But don’t give up on the job until you’ve investigated the possibilities of selling newspapers, delivering telegrams or groceries, or working in a store. You can buy a lot of Defense Stamps with the money made by hard working boys and girls in those jobs.”
Youth in our area, if they weren’t at jobs, were active in selling these stamps.
As The Star reported on May 5, “Girl Scouts sold $42.25 worth of stamps from an Army truck on Main on MacArthur Day, and that the returns from the sale of MacArthur pictures, although not complete yet, amounts to enough to buy a bond, which will be set aside for future use of the troop.
With a dateline of Grand Gorge, The Star of May 7 reported, “The school victory stamps campaign has reached the $375 point. The seventh grade is way out in front of other grades with a total of $100.60.
These were just a few samples of similar efforts throughout the month by youth, “doing their part.”
On Wednesday, our local life and times in May 1987.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
