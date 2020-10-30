In the fall of 1925 in our region, the news made it fairly clear that there was much affection for the automobile, but still a bit of enthusiasm remaining for travel by railroad.
ONEONTA TO BE PART OF A ‘NEW ROAD’
Readers of The Oneonta Star of Aug. 25 learned, “Oneonta will be on the new Appalachian Scenic Highway from Quebec, Canada to New Orleans, according to an announcement made by the international organization, a report of which was received in the city last night.
“The road will parallel the coast all the way from the Canadian city to the Gulf of Mexico. The highway will pass through this city to Binghamton and then the road will be over to the Lackawanna trail to Scranton and thence down the eastern coast.
“Edward M. Tierney, proprietor of the Arlington hotel in Binghamton and president of the New York organization of the Appalachian Scenic Highway and vice president of the international organization will preside at the dedication of the road in Asheville, N.C. on September 15.
“More than 5,000 persons are expected to attend the dedication ceremony. Among them will be the members of the chamber of commerce from Binghamton, heads of various automobile clubs located in cities through which the road will pass and other prominent improved highway enthusiasts.”
ONEONTA SAW BUSINESS FROM THE NEW DESIGNATION
Not long after the highway dedication in North Carolina, The Star reported on Sept. 27 that the route was getting use, even partially so, by automobile clubs.
“Hotel Oneonta is to entertain on Friday night next 135 members of the Bustleton Automobile club, hailing from a suburb of Philadelphia, on their 18th annual club run. They are to travel in 40 motor cars and will have with them two members of the State Constabulary of Pennsylvania and two New York State troopers and two mechanics. They will arrive in the city at about 6 o’clock and the cars will be housed at the Wheeler garage on Broad street.”
The club took a route out of Philadelphia to Kingston and Bear Mountain, traveling through the Catskills to Margaretville and then to Oneonta. The Appalachian Highway came next, following the club’s dinner, overnight stay and breakfast in Oneonta.
“They leave Saturday morning and turning their faces homeward will halt at Hotel Casey in Scranton for the night and proceed on Sunday to Bustleton.”
NEW D. & H. COACH A SUCCESS
While automobile travel was on the rise, many still enjoyed the tried and true railroad, and some workers in Oneonta had made the travel experience more pleasant as The Star reported on Aug. 27.
“The local Delaware and Hudson car shops will release today the second ‘turtle-backed’ passenger coach which they have built, and will immediately put into service on the road.
“President L.F. Loree and vice-president and general manager Col. J.T. Loree of the company inspected the new car when they were here Monday. They expressed great satisfaction with the appearance of the coach and were pleased with the design.”
Many of the improved features of the coach were described in the article, which included better air ventilation and thermostat-controlled heat to keep a coach at a steady temperature of 70-degrees in the winter.
“All the work on the car was done in the Oneonta shops. The men started with an old car, which at one time officials considered ready for the scrap pile, and have produced a new wood and steel coach which they think is comparable to the latest steel coaches, having many distinct advantages over an all-steel car. The work was in direct charge of A.G. Ditmore, division car foreman. Frank Clark was foreman of the coach work; James Hurley was the foreman of the upholsterers; and Edward Hewel was the foreman painter.
On Wednesday: the 1975 New York City fiscal crisis was felt locally.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
