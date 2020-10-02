Backtracking: The Early Years: Many jobs to do locally in the fall of 1935

Major construction projects and expansions were in progress across our region during October 1935.
WILBER LAKE WAS SET FOR EXPANSION
Oneonta needed a larger water supply. So an expansion project for one of the city’s reservoirs, Wilber Lake, had been proposed. The plan didn’t call for an increase in the length and width of the lake, but the height of the main dam and the lake perimeter.
A public hearing was held on Oct. 5, with no opposition to the plan. Back on Sept. 21, The Oneonta Star reported, “It is expected that work will be pushed to final plans so that all may be in readiness to start construction soon after a decision is reached as to the most advantageous method of carrying out the work.
“The board is anxious to start work this fall so that the water for next summer may be impounded during the winter and spring. It is expected the new state hospital will add about 100,000 gallons daily to the consumption through the system, which, coupled with other factors tending to increase consumption, might result in an acute shortage during a dry summer.”
The state hospital was known as the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital, now the site of the Oneonta Job Corps Center. The reservoir’s expansion proved beneficial about 15 years later, when the campus of what was then called the Oneonta State Teachers College, began a 20-year period of major expansion and increased enrollment.
PROJECTS PLANNED FOR NEW CCC CAMP
Star readers on Oct. 29 learned, “The recently completed Margaretville CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) camp is occupied by approximately 200 youths who arrived in the ‘Cauliflower City’ over the weekend.
“The camp has not been organized as to work projects for the boys, but it is believed that the first duties to be performed will consist of getting the camp in shape for the winter months. As soon as this is completed the boys will work on projects in the woods around that section. The projects have been outlined by members of the Conservation department and will include the construction of trails, shelter house, picnic grounds and other woods projects. The construction of a Catskill mountain ski trail has also been proposed.
TREND TO ELIMINATE ONE-ROOM SCHOOLS OBSERVED LOCALLY
The Star of Oct. 29 reported, “Abolition of one-room school houses was urged today in a resolution adopted by the New York State School Boards association, at its annual convention,” held in Syracuse. A statewide movement had been underway in recent years for more centralization of schools.
Only two days later, with a dateline of Mount Vision, it was reported in The Star, “For the third time, voters of this community voted at a special school meeting here tonight to build a two-room school, taking advantage of any possible assistance under the WPA (Works Progress Administration), and rejecting proposals to affiliate with central school district 1 of the town of Laurens.
“The vote against joining the central district was overwhelming, only five being cast in the affirmative, to 109 in opposition. On the co-related proposition to build a one-room school, the vote was 49 ‘yes’ and 65 ‘no.’
“The third proposition, to continue with the construction of a two-room school, was carried by a margin of … 63 affirmative votes … to 49 in opposition.
“The board had previously spent about $1,400 for footings, some construction, sewage and drainage at the school site as the result of the action of voters at earlier meetings, one in February and another in late June.
“It is now expected that as a result of the third decision, ordered by Dr. Frank P. Graves, state commissioner of Education, on request of some residents of the district who held that additional information would change the opinion of some voters, the question has been finally settled and the construction of the school building can be pushed to completion.”
On Wednesday: A local pitcher put our region on pause for an afternoon in October 1950.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
