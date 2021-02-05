Backtracking: The Early Years: Masks, bachelors dominated area social news in February 1896

Masks have become a way of life for most of us in the past year or so. Some of those masks, while functional, have become a bit creative or fashionable.
Bachelors have become a big attraction on television for several years, and more recently shows about masked dancers and singers have hit the screens.
Masks and bachelors were also notable newsmakers in our region during February 1896.
WE’RE LOST IN A MASQUERADE
With a dateline of Unadilla, readers of the Sidney Record learned on Feb. 1 how, “No society event could have been more pleasing and agreeable than our recent masquerade and fancy dress party of last week … and gotten up by Miss Canfield, the successful and popular teacher of our dancing school the present and last winter.
“The costumes of the party were of a varied nature, ranging all the way from the classic and beautiful to the grotesque and ridiculous.
“Professor Zitta’s orchestra furnished music befitting the occasion. Refreshments were served in the hall and all present pronounced it one of the most enjoyable affairs ever held in Unadilla.” The article contained a complete report about who came in what costume.
Meanwhile, as reported in the Record’s Feb. 8 edition, “Sidney’s Hook & Ladder Co. scored a fine success at their 2d annual masquerade ball last Friday night. This long anticipated event passed off without a hitch or flaw. The music, the supper and the entertainment generally was a credit to the gallant Cartwright hooks, and enabled them to salt down net cash in their treasury.”
‘GIRLS, WATCH FOR EM.’ BACHELORS WERE ELIGIBLE
With Valentine’s Day coming up, not to mention with 1896 being a leap year, in the same edition of the Record there was a lengthy list of “eligible” men in the area, some with some interesting anecdotes.
“The bachelor crop in Sidney is a very prolific one. It needs weeding out, and there is no better time to do it than in leap year. No town of its size in New York state has a larger and choicer assortment of real pretty girls than Sidney. In leap year they hold the balance of power and we hope that they will lose no time in fetching our shy bachelors to terms and make them plead for dear life on their marrow bones. The Sidney girls can do it, and if they let leap year go by and don’t rattle these old bachelors, it will be something funny.
“There is Muggs Miles to begin with. One of the finest boys that ever lived. The girl that captures him will make a big haul. He’s a fine tenor and there’ll be music in the air when he gets spliced.
“The girl who captures Jerome Ryder ought to have an extra feather in her cap. He is gentle, kind and would make an obedient husband. Send him a dainty valentine for a starter. Work at him very cautiously. He is an old bird. You can’t catch him by putting salt on his feathers.
“Charley Ives is another dapper bachelor. He weighs 125 but is lively like a cricket, making the nicest kind of target for leap year. Charley is going to be a rich man some day but of course our Sidney girls don’t care anything about riches; what they want is happiness.
“Dicky Dodge is destined some day to become Lord Mayor of London and wear a big gold chain round his neck, and the girl that makes mince pie of him this leap year will have the privilege of buttering her bread on both sides. Dick has a heart — a live, palpitating heart. Don’t make a rush for him; you’ll scare the life out of him. Go carefully, aim steady, then goodbye Lord Mayor Dick, gold chain and all.
“Charley Walton would make a happy home for some lone heart. He would do all the cooking and baking and rock the cradle while Mrs. Walton attends the lodge. Some ‘new woman’ with the regulating bloomers, ought to knock the stuffing out of him.”
Sidney women responded the next week, some kindly, some with scorn. The Record article pointed out that, “No matter what privileges leap year may grant to our unmarried ladies, the up-to-date girl, under no circumstances, will ever make a proposal of marriage.”
Next weekend, we’ll explore some of the feedback.
On Wednesday: Some examples of how studying hard had taken local people places in 1956.
