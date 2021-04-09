Backtracking: The Early Years:  Movie brought back local memories of ‘War at Tunnel’ in April 1946

Movies come and movies go, but rarely do they attract a strong interest because it has local content.
In April 1946 around Oneonta, “Saratoga Trunk,” starring Gary Cooper and Ingrid Bergman, was set to play at The Oneonta Theatre on April 21.
As featured in The Oneonta Star’s advertisement, local viewers would recognize the “famous fight at Tunnel,” on Belden Hill. Also in the scenes were railroad stations in Oneonta and Bainbridge.
Not only was it on the big screen, "Saratoga Trunk" was a best-selling book by Edna Ferber. It was featured in the book shop at Bresee’s Oneonta Department Store, as seen in a Star advertisement of April 20.
Some of the copy read, “Against the rich, fascinating background of New Orleans and Saratoga in the eighties, Miss Ferber tells the glowing story of two people in love at the turn of a ruthless century.
“But the theme behind the romance between Clint Maroon and Clio Dulane is that of railroad builders, the men who flung across the land the roads of steel which united it and toward that end were careless of the means they used.”
The film was of particular interest to an Oneonta resident, as Star readers of April 20 found out.
“Elmer Wessell is 81 and doesn’t go to the movies often but he is going to see a particular picture next week in order to re-live a game of his youth. ‘For years after the big battle,’ he said, ‘we kids used to play ‘War at the Tunnel.’ It took the place of cowboys and Indians.’
“Mr. Wessell, an old-time railroad man, referred to the now famous imbroglio between rival railroad gangs at the mountain tunnel of the old Albany & Susquehanna railroad about 17 miles east of Binghamton. The year was 1869.” Later known as the Delaware & Hudson, Wessell worked for the railroad from 1880 until retiring in 1937.
“‘I was four and a half years old when it happened,’ Mr. Wessell said, ‘and of course I can’t remember too well, but for years afterward I heard first hand accounts from my brother-in-law who was in the thick of it.
“‘His name was John Bissell … lived in Oneonta then and was an engineer running a work train from here to the tunnel while it was being built. Seems the Erie tried to get control and sent a gang of tough ones from Binghamton,” masterminded by railroad magnate Jay Gould. “The A&S boys put up a battle and it was a good one. Men fought with picks and shovels and fists and guns. My brother-in-law said several men were killed.’
“‘I was then living in Cobleskill where I was born, and folks talked about the war at the tunnel for years. We kids had many good times reenacting it.’
The Star continued, “Mr. Wessell became a railroad man at the age of 18 and now has the distinction of being the only surviving charter member of what is now the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. He was among the eight who met in a caboose on the siding at the Main St. crossing and started the move that led to organization of the Brotherhood of Railroad Brakemen on Sept. 23, 1883.” That caboose is on display in Neahwa Park.
Wessell continued, “We talked it over and then wrote to Eugene V. Debs on how to go about organizing. Debs wrote back and told us and also encouraged us. So we held a meeting on the third floor of the McCrum building,” a structure long gone, near today’s Muller Plaza. “There were 32 at the meeting. Now the brotherhood is the strongest railroad labor organization in the world.”
Regarding his retirement, “I’ve got a lot to be thankful for. I never had a serious sickness and never was hurt in an accident, and I’m indeed grateful that I have been spared to live all these years, and see the many wonderful things that have been accomplished.”
That included going to see the movie, about a childhood memory.
On Wednesday: Tragedy contributed to the close of a longtime Oneonta business in 1996.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
