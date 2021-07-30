Backtracking: The Early Years: Movies, radio, transportation made local news in July 1946

Whether it was on the silver screen, the radio airwaves or the highways, there was much local business activity and curiosities during July 1946.
At that time Oneonta had two movie theaters, the Palace and the Oneonta Theatre. They were owned by the Schine Corp., a holder of many movie houses.
Readers of The Oneonta Star of July 6 learned, with a dateline of Buffalo, “Federal Judge John Knight ruled as unacceptable yesterday several plans suggested by the Schine Theaters, Inc., for realignment of its interests and signed an order directing divestiture of theaters in New York, Ohio, Maryland and Kentucky under a plan adopted by the court.”
While it didn’t immediately affect Oneonta, within a few years our city’s two theaters were under local ownership and later purchased by Oneonta businessman Harold deGraw.
Meanwhile, seen in Schine Theaters and theaters everywhere, was a feature accompanying the main film called “The March of Time,” a type of news reel. Of particular interest to our area came news in The Star of July 12.
“The highly photogenic buildings and grounds of Homer Folks Tuberculosis hospital — and some of the nurses and patients — yesterday were photographed by a March of Time unit.
“The pictures taken yesterday are part of a documentary film being made by the March of Time for the State Department of Commerce, which is making a record of all state activities.
“Approximately 1,000 feet of film were taken in a dozen shots ranging from long view to close-ups of patients and nurses.
“The close-ups were taken with the rear administration building furnishing a colorful background.
“Patients and nurses turned actors to liven up the film by strolling in and out of camera range and by sitting on the lawn and chatting casually while the camera grinded away.
“Sunshine of a perfect day helped both the cameramen and the scene by Mr. (George) Black (director) for his pictures.
“Asked why Homer Folks had been selected for the film, Mr. Black said that he really didn’t know — but suspected that the reason was because ‘the hospital is highly photogenic.’”
Homer Folks hospital grounds are now occupied by the Oneonta Job Corps Academy.
From the silver screen, we shift to the radio airwaves. The Star of July 13 reported, “The Federal Communications Commission, Washington, D.C., yesterday made a conditional grant to The Oneonta Star for a frequency modulation radio station of the metropolitan class.
“The management of The Star announced last night that the station will serve Otsego and Delaware county areas and, as FM sets come into use, will be operated full time.”
While it didn’t sign on initially as an FM radio station, WDOS signed on as an amplitude modulation (AM) station on Dec. 1, 1947.
From the airwaves we move to the roadways, as The Star reported on July 11, “First trucks produced in the reconversion period at Linn Coach and Truck Corp. left Oneonta in a color caravan early today for delivery to purchasers in New York City.”
Linn was found near the corner of Oneida and Chestnut streets, in what is currently known as Commerce Plaza.
“Four front-wheel drive vehicles in blue, cream, green and maroon were sent on their way to the firm’s Manhattan distributor for delivery to a Swedish restaurant, dry-cleaning establishment, auto accessories company and a chain of electronics stores.
“Three of the delivery trucks were exhibited yesterday afternoon in front of the municipal building and attracted considerable attention.” That building is today’s 242 Main St.
Getting these vehicles to New York City, or just to travel there more quickly was still years away, but the groundwork got underway that month as The Star of July 12 with a dateline of Liverpool reported, “Construction of New York state’s superhighway, which will become a $202,000,000 link between the Great Lakes and Atlantic coast, was started yesterday following ceremonies which Governor Dewey turned the first shovel of earth,” with a red, white and blue shovel.
“In a radio address, broadcast over a statewide hookup, Dewey asserted that the 486-mile…thruway would become ‘the greatest highway in the world.’”
On Wednesday: Some notable achievements recalled in 1971.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.