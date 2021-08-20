Backtracking: The Early Years: Murder of Oneonta man in Scranton in 1921 went unsolved

A bit of present day advice could just as easily apply 100 years ago — don’t carry large sums of cash if you don’t have to.
Sadly and tragically, Harry P. Weidman of Oneonta learned this in Scranton, Pennsylvania, while visiting there in August 1921.
As The Oneonta Star of Aug. 22 reported, “H.P. Weidman was probably fatally wounded last night in Scranton in front of the garage where he stored his car, when two unknown men held him up and shot him twice. He was going to his room after he had left his car in the Moyer garage, alone, when the two assailants accosted him.
“The men who held Weidman up must have known him or been acquainted with the fact that he always carried a considerable amount of money in his pockets. A man was asked last night if he carried a large sum with him and he stated that he thought that in all probability he had approximately $5,000, as he was familiar with the amount that Weidman carried.
“Every possible means is being taken at the West Side hospital to save Mr. Weidman, but the doctors said that he had a possible one chance out of ten to recover.” It was also reported that Roscoe Weidman, his brother, rushed to the hospital to give blood by a transfusion, but it was unsuccessful.
Back in Oneonta this distant news was a shock as, “Mr. Weidman is well known in this vicinity, as he was manager of the Oneonta Baseball team last season. Few persons about this city knew of the terrible accident that had befallen him because it was not until a late hour when the news of the mishap reached here.”
Weidman was brought home to Oneonta, as The Star reported on Aug. 24, “There were more than 150 persons gathered at the station last evening to be present when the train arrived from Binghamton at 8:30 o’clock to pay tribute.
“Members of the local ball team assisted in removing the casket and remains from the baggage car to the hearse. The casket was bedecked with many beautiful pieces which had accompanied it from the place of disaster.” Scheduled baseball games in Oneonta were postponed for a couple of days.
Star readers of Aug. 26 learned, “More than 200 persons gathered yesterday at his late home (on Weidman Place) and double that number at the grave in Glenwood cemetery to pay their last tribute. It was probably the largest throng that has gathered in this city in years around the bier of a friend. In addition to many residents of the city there were in attendance scores from distant places who came to pay their respects.”
Many kind words were spoken about Mr. Weidman, and it was also reported, “He was at the time of his death completing a decided realty development which it was his intention, if in fact he had not already done so, of presenting to his daughters, of whom he was very fond.”
Back in Scranton, detectives were busy searching for suspects. Some arrests were made, primarily men from the Scranton area, but upon cross-examining by the detectives and the district attorney, the men were found not being connected to the Weidman murder.
The search went far away, as The Star of Aug. 29 reported, “Evidence is accumulating at Syracuse in the circumstantial case against George E. Hayward. The youth has admitted being in Scranton the night of the Weidman murder and having driven the car seen near the scene of the crime to Syracuse the following day. He stole the license plate of the high-powered motor car used for the trip, from the car of his father.”
Developments continued with the Hayward case, and reported in The Star through September and early October. By Sept. 28, Hayward was to be taken to Scranton to face murder charges. Hayward claimed innocence, as reported on Oct. 3. Arraignment was reported on Oct. 7.
A major surprise came in the Oct. 14 edition when it was reported that Hayward was released on the murder charge. He was, however, taken to Philadelphia and jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to theft of an automobile.
As Bob Whittemore wrote in his 1995 book “Baseball Town,” no further clues emerged and it is believed the case was closed following the Hayward jailing.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
