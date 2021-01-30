Backtracking: The Early Years: Music, praise for explorer made educational news in Oneonta in 1931

An all-new school band and sending letters of praise for an explorer were two of the highlights in Oneonta’s city educational sphere in the month of January 1931.
PUBLIC SCHOOL BAND IS ORGANIZED HERE
“The opening of the second semester in Oneonta city schools saw the organization of a school band of over 30 pieces, the musicians being pupils from the fifth grade to and including the High school,” The Oneonta Star reported on Jan. 30. “This organization is under the direction of Robert Gardner, director of High school music and of instrumental music in other city schools from the fifth up.
“Members of the band were selected from a group of approximately 200 pupils who have been receiving training in instrumental music under a new system that was first put into effect in Oneonta last fall. A test in musical measurements was given in September, and of the 600 pupils who took the test some 200 saw their way clear to join a class in the use of some musical instrument.
“‘It was a big job,’ stated Mr. Gardner, ‘to organize a new department of this type and make it fit the schedules in the different schools, but through the splendid cooperation and interest of the principals and all the grade teachers it has been done. Their enthusiastic help made it possible to accomplish in a few weeks a smoothly working organization that might otherwise have taken months to bring about.’
“Since the classes are part of the regular school work, there is no charge to the pupils for instruction, the only cost being for the instruments. This has made it possible for some boys and girls who have real musical talent to secure training and practice, when circumstances might otherwise make it impossible.
“No attempt was made to organize a band until this week, when outstanding pupils from each of the classes were selected to form this nucleus. Others will be added from time to time, and it is expected that the band will number approximately 60 pieces by the time school closes in June.
PUPILS’ LETTERS SENT TO ADMIRAL BYRD
The ink was flowing liberally in Oneonta schools near the end of the month, as Star readers learned on Jan. 31, “Pupils from three Oneonta schools wrote letters to Rear Admiral Richard W. Byrd during the past week. These were sent to the National Education Association at Washington, and will be presented to Admiral Byrd in a bound volume containing letters from schools all over the country.
“The presentation will be made February 23, when the noted explorer gives an address at Detroit, Mich., on the occasion of the 61st annual convention of the department of superintendents.” Byrd had recently completed his first Antarctic expedition by two ships and three airplanes.
“Different methods were followed by each of the three local schools that sent letters. At the Chestnut Street school, the fifth and sixth grade pupils were told about the project and given the opportunity to write individually. Out of the 40 letters thus written, the best one was selected to be sent, as only one from a school was permitted. The children did this work entirely by themselves, receiving no help from the teachers except for the spelling of the admiral’s name.
“At the Plains school, a composite letter was sent by the eighth grade boys and girls. Each pupil was given an opportunity to make suggestions as to the contents, and when the letter was finished, a girl, who was one of the best writers in the class, was chosen to make the copy for Byrd.
“Sixth grade pupils at the Academy Street school also wrote individual letters and a committee chosen from the class selected the best one. Here, also, the work was done by the boys and girls themselves.”
Star readers were also able to read the transcripts of the chosen letters.
On Wednesday: A homeless shelter is proposed in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.