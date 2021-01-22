Backtracking: The Early Years: Need for new hospital in Sidney became necessary in 1941

With an impending closure of a hospital in Sidney in 1941, local residents had a decision to make. How to replace it?
Readers of the Sidney Enterprise of Jan. 16 learned, “Announcement is made of the proposed closing of the Sidney hospital owned and operated by Miss Nita Hanes, R.N., effective about March 1.
“The hospital originally owned and operated by Miss Hanes and Miss Grace Newton was opened in Sept., 1925, in the old Thorndycraft building at the corner of River and Patterson streets. After two years Miss Newton retired.
“In 1928, Miss Hanes purchased from the Vanderwalker estate the present hospital home on Clinton street, which she has operated since that time, and many will regret that ill health compels her to retire from further service. The hospital has ten beds and employs two nurses and a chef.
“During the years the Sidney hospital has served this section, 2,699 cases have been cared for and 460 babies have been born within its walls, with six sets of twins.”
The Enterprise reported in its April 3 edition that the last day was March 31. The story said the hospital has filled an absolute need. “Now, with Sidney and vicinity growing in population it would seem that a hospital is still more necessary.”
Leaders in the community hadn’t been wringing their hands, wondering what to do about replacing such a necessary service. Back on Feb. 6, it was reported, “At the meeting of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce Monday mostly routine business and reports of chairmen of committees were discussed but the proposed hospital for this section was more than briefly mentioned, although the Chamber and the committee in charge of the project are awaiting concrete information before preparing plans and launching the project.
“As far as gone tentative plans call for a 25-bed hospital building, with construction so arranged that the building might be enlarged if necessary.”
A question at hand was where this hospital would be located. It wasn’t only village residents who were interested in a new facility.
Enterprise readers on May 8 found out, “At a meeting of the physicians’ and general committees, held at the office of Attorney Harry M. Walton Jr., Wednesday evening, plans were discussed for the establishment of a central hospital district for the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Masonville, Sidney and Unadilla, and the project will be presented for the approval of the residents of those towns in the near future.
“It is anticipated that Federal aid on the project will be secured, due to the expansion of the Scintilla Magneto Company, working almost exclusively these days on defense needs, and as the workers come from the above towns, the people of those districts are greatly interested in varying out of a hospital project. It is pointed out that any serious injuries among the plant’s employees might seriously affect the nation’s defense program.” The plan by which several towns might share in a project like this was made possible by a recently signed law by Gov. Herbert H. Lehman.
All these towns favored a joint public hospital, and partly because of it, federal funds were a key factor in construction. By September, President Roosevelt approved a grant of $133,000. The Town of Sidney furnished $35,000 for the hospital, and the remainder was picked up by the other towns, for a total construction cost of around $200,000. The design for capacity was increased to 45 patients. The site was chosen on Pearl Street on land containing 7.5 acres.
Construction proceeded quickly, as the cornerstone was laid in August 1942 and the dedication was held on Aug. 15, 1943. Hospital services began two days later.
From the start it was simply called the Town of Sidney Hospital. But following a few expansions, in 1957 the other towns dropped out of the district. That same year another $600,000 expansion was called for, and a public subscription became part of it, as 10 area towns formed a committee to obtain memorial gifts. Scintilla Magneto alone responded with a $64,000 gift. It was the beginning of the effort to call this health care center “The Hospital,” due to the wide area participation.
More expansions followed in later decades. It was called The Hospital until the affiliation with Bassett Healthcare in 2006, after closing temporarily in 2005. It reopened in 2008, and is now known as the A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus.
On Wednesday: Our local education beat in January 1961.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.