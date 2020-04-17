Backtracking: The Early Years: New businesses opened, planned in Oneonta in April 1920

A downtown Oneonta store began more than a 65-year run, and the face of downtown was preparing for a big change. Not far away, a genuinely “cool” new business began operations.
These were part of our area’s business beat in April 1920.
MATHEWS STORE OPENS TODAY
It was no April fool’s joke as The Oneonta Star reported on April 1, “The Mathews store in the Gardner & Falls building will hold a formal opening today and all Star readers are cordially invited to visit the store and inspect the stock and the appointments of the shop.” A newspaper advertisement showed an address of 236 Main St.
“The store is well worth an inspection. It is well equipped in every way with the most modern fixtures for the attractive display of the goods which are strictly up to date and of newest styles and fabrics.”
The opening was timely for looking your best on Easter Sunday, which fell on April 4.
The reception was favorable as, “‘Far beyond our expectations’ was the way Mr. Mathews of the Mathews company expressed himself at the close of the opening day.” Three thousand to 4,000 people had come in between noon and 10 p.m.
“The young ladies orchestra from Keenan’s cafeteria played pleasingly during the afternoon and evening, and while what was considered a liberal supply of flowers lasted they were distributed to the lady visitors.”
Four years almost to the day, Mathews moved its location to 167 Main St., where they stayed until late 1986, when the lease on the building was not renewed.
WILBER RESIDENCE SOLD
It might take some imagination, but the area where Community Bank is now found, formerly Wilber National Bank, at the corner of Main Street and Ford Avenue, was residential in 1920. Not for much longer, however.
Star readers of April 20 learned, “Attorney James J. Byard Jr. of Cooperstown has purchased of Mrs. Myra Wilber the property at the corner … long known as the Wilber residence.
“This is considered one of the most valuable corner lots in the city and the price is said to have been about $33,000. Contrary to reports current in the city for years, there are no entailments or restrictions upon the development of this property for business or commercial purposes. The house was erected in the eighties and efforts heretofore to acquire the property for business purposes have proven futile.
“When questioned relative to his plans for development, Mr. Byard stated over the phone that he hoped to interest with himself others, Oneonta citizens if possible, and erect business blocks upon the Main street frontage. The plans in contemplation provide for moving the residence to the rear of the lot and facing it on Ford avenue and then utilizing the Main street frontage for business places.
“This marks another of the stages of transition of Oneonta from a thriving country town to a prosperous young city.” Within a couple of years a large business block was built, and featured the new Maxey Theatre, soon after to be renamed The Palace.
NEW PLANT IN OPERATION
“Oneonta’s new ice cream plant on Lewis street,” The Star reported on April 21, “owned and operated by the Oneonta Ice Cream Company, is now completed and in operation. It is expected that the first deliveries will be made today,” which was Wednesday.
“The work of installing the equipment in the thoroughly modern plant has been hurried with all possible speed in order that the constantly increasing demand for Purity Ice Cream throughout the state might be met without over-crowding the other plants controlled by the same gentlemen, those at Malone, Watertown, Utica, Plattsburg and Massena, which are being taxed to capacity in taking care of the business from their home and vicinity territory.”
On Wednesday: The area remembered what they were doing the morning of a disaster 25 years ago in Oklahoma.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
