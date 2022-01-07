Backtracking: The Early Years: New theater, local clubs were headliners in Cooperstown in 1922

New entertainment and clubs were newsmakers in Cooperstown during January 1922.
NEW PLAY HOUSE OPENS
Otsego Farmer readers found out on Jan. 6 that, “Under the severe test furnished by the coldest weather of the winter, Smalley’s Theatre was opened with capacity houses on Monday afternoon and evening of this week.” The Farmer was a weekly newspaper, published on Fridays. “The special features were very appropriate and enjoyed, but the thing that, after all, made the deep and abiding impression was the fact that with the thermometer outdoors delving down to many degrees below zero hundreds of people sat on the sloping floor of the new playhouse in a perfectly even temperature of the proper degree, breathing pure air from start to finish, and in perfect comfort; for the new seats are comfortable to say the least.
“The new theatre has a seating capacity of 750 and is a credit to the village in every way from the tiled entrance with its onyx box office and mahogany finish wood work and bill frames where the faces of the big movie stars take on a new beauty by reason of their setting, to the capacious stage with its weighted drop curtain bearing a fine painting of Otsego Lake by Lou W. Sherwood. The decorations which are in fine tints throughout include two paintings in panels of gold on either side of the stage, one a view of Otsego Lake from Three Mile Point, and the other a rugged scene from the Yellowstone National Park.”
POPULAR CLUBS BEGAN, THRIVED
The Farmer of Jan. 6 also reported, “Everyone who is interested in the widespread movement to encourage children in forming habits of personal hygiene, will be interested also in the work being done in this field by Today’s Housewife, the national woman’s magazine published in Cooperstown.” This was done at the Arthur H. Crist Co. at 101 Main St., also known as The Cooperstown Press, Inc.
“All mothers and teachers know the difficulty of enlisting a child’s own interest in such matters as brushing the teeth, washing the hands before meals, drinking sufficient water, etc.
“It was in order to stimulate the children’s desire to remember such duties and to induce them to perform them regularly that Today’s Housewife organized a health club, The Children’s Good Habit Club.”
Formed exactly a year earlier, the club had grown to 10,000 members, both locally and nationally, and was steadily expanding.
On a related note, “The Worcester Film Corporation of New York City, a moving picture concern which films industries and activities of all descriptions, for advertising purposes, last week took a moving picture of The Cooperstown Press building and of Today’s Housewife’s Testing Home. The scenario dealt with the activities of the Home in detail, showing the operation of its services to manufacturers and also to readers of Today’s Housewife. It is hoped that sometime in the near future the film may be shown at Smalley’s new theatre so that we residents may become more fully acquainted with the purpose of the Testing Home, as well as having the pleasure of seeing something on the screen which we know all about.”
Additionally, as reported in the Jan. 13 edition, another local club made a debut.
“Despite the heavy storm on Wednesday, between fifty and sixty women attended a meeting at the New Fenimore for the purpose of organizing a women’s club, thereby showing true interest and enthusiasm in the project. The idea was promulgated by Mrs. William T. Hyde, who notified every woman in the village of the meeting and its purpose.”
The club was successfully organized with 53 members. “Mrs. Hyde was appointed temporary chairman of the meeting and introduced Mrs. Arthur Ford of Oneonta, one of the founders of the Oneonta Women’s Club twenty-nine years ago, who spoke of the value of women’s clubs to the community. Mrs. Ford said that the Oneonta organization was the ‘yeast’ of the city — the vital factor which kept civic work on the rise, and that it spurred everyone — even the men — to do more and better community work.”
Cooperstown’s club existed until 2017.
On Wednesday: A look at the local business beat in January 1992.
