Imagine in this electronic age, no banking transactions for a week.
No electronic deposits or withdrawals. No ATMs. Bank branches for personal visits closed.
What sounds impossible by today’s standards, happened in March 1933. It was known as the “Bank Holiday.” Northern Otsego County residents seemed to handle it well.
According to the Federal Reserve History, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation ordering the suspension of all banking transactions on March 6. Notable was that Roosevelt had taken the oath of office only 36 hours earlier
The problem had been growing for a few years during the Great Depression. Thousands of banks across the nation had failed. The aim for all bank closings for a week was to restore public confidence in the overall financial system. Currency and gold were being hoarded in the early months of 1933, because depositors had mounting concerns about the steady news of closing banks.
As reported in the Otsego Farmer of March 10, 1933, “Topic of chief interest in Cooperstown and Otsego county since last Saturday has been the bank holiday, first by action of Governor Herbert H. Lehman, declaring a legal holiday throughout the state on Saturday and Monday, and then extended through proclamation of President Roosevelt until Friday of this week.”
Three banks of Cooperstown issued a statement, and as the Farmer continued, “We were reluctant to discontinue business for the two days as we were mindful of the inconvenience to which the business interests and individuals of the community would be subjected.
“The banks of Cooperstown are convinced that the step is justified by the conditions to which the President of the United States alludes. We regard it as a sound move toward the recovery of the nation from the depression and intend to throw the full force of our influence and cooperation behind the President. We call upon all citizens likewise to lend their cheerful support.”
All appeared to remain calm amongst area customers, as the Farmer added, “Reflecting the confidence which is felt in the banks of this village, the news of the holiday was received not only calmly but even cheerfully among the people of Cooperstown. The general tone of conversation was jocular and few complaints were heard, the ‘speech of the people’ revealing a surprising comprehension of the underlying cause of the step. Everyone was ransacking his pockets to discover how much cash he could find with which to tide himself over until next pay day or until he could cash a check.
“Practically all the independent stores and other places of business here were accepting checks as usual from reliable customers in payment of accounts or purchases, but none was possessed of sufficient currency to provide cash in return for paper. Liberal credit is also being extended at the independent stores, one merchant having issued hand bills which read as follows: ‘Because of the bank holiday, certain of our customers may be embarrassed by lack of cash. Remember that your charge account will enable you to buy your food wants without inconvenience. This should be a hint to many Cooperstown families to discuss the advantages of a charge account with us.’”
It was back to business after a few days, and as the March 17 edition of the Farmer told readers, “While the resumption of business was a matter of general local interest, the event demonstrated that the general public had been convinced of the soundness of the banks generally and the scenes about the banking lobbies on Wednesday resembled more nearly those which might be termed a reception of a social nature, as patrons called to express their appreciation of the event.
“Nowhere in the county were there reported any but minor withdrawals, which as might cover immediate needs, but the clerks had a busy day taking care of a flood of accumulated deposits and their business which had piled up during the interim. In many county institutions the ‘midnight oil’ was burning before the details of the first day of resumption were cleared up.”
