Getting around northern Otsego and southern Herkimer counties got easier. Cherry Valley had some quarantining to deal with, but not with humans. With better roads and good health, many thronged the Otsego County Fair in September 1922.
CELEBRATING BETTER ROADS
“This Thursday was a most important day in the history of Cooperstown,” readers of The Otsego Farmer of Sept. 8 learned, “for on this day was celebrated an event which will mean much to the entire section — the opening of the new cement road from the town of Minden line, through the town of Stark to the Springfield town line, and the completion, with the exception of only a little over three miles of the state road between Cooperstown and Fort Plain and opening the shortest route between the Susquehanna and Mohawk Valleys.
“The exercises began at Fort Plain at 12 o’clock noon, standard time. The music for the entire trip was furnished by the Old Fort Plain Band. The exercises at Fort Plain consisted of music, an address by State Commissioner of Highway Sisson, Capt. Earnest Hendrick and others. The autos left Fort Plain … and it was expected that 500 automobiles would be in line.”
Stops were made in Starkville, Three Mile Point and finally, Cooperstown.
It was noted a couple of weeks later in The Farmer’s Sept. 22 edition how this new road had some notable history along its path. “This road follows an historic route, for prior to the Revolution it was along this line that a trail led from the Mohawk valley over the hills to Otsego lake and so on by water down the lake and through the Susquehanna river to the settlements in Pennsylvania,” referring to the path of the Clinton-Sullivan Expedition, breaking the confederacy of the Iroquois Nation.
QUARANTINED FOR THE CORN BORER
As The Farmer of Sept. 15 reported, “The towns of Cherry Valley in Otsego County and Canajoharie, Minden and St. Johnsville in Montgomery are included among additional towns in New York State recently found to be infested by the European corn borer and placed in quarantine by the federal authorities.”
Luckily it didn’t involve humans, as, “Shipment of plants and plant products likely to carry the pest from the infested areas to other localities may be made only under regulations provided by the quarantine.”
COUNTY FAIR SAW BEST EXHIBITION IN YEARS
Ways to get to Cooperstown became easier that month, and humans could attend (leaving plants at home) from quarantined areas at the annual county fair, which at that time was in Cooperstown, held on the grounds where Cooperstown Central Schools are today.
As The Farmer reported on Sept. 8, “That the old county fair at Cooperstown grows bigger and better every year was the general opinion of the thousands in attendance at the great exhibit of the Otsego County Agricultural society this week.
“That Otsego county as well as the rest of New York state is producing a bumper crop of all kinds was clearly demonstrated by the showing at horticultural hall where a man’s mouth watered at the sight of rosy apples, luscious pears, delicious plums and everything else that grows met his view. In fact, one exhibitor showed fifty-two varieties of apples.
“But the exhibits and educational features were not the whole fair by a long shot. There was not a dull moment for any one even if he was not interested in the cattle and the sheep and the potatoes and the flowers or how to make a dress form or eradicate T.B. from a cow.
“Probably there were many for whom the above made little appeal, and for those the races, the mid-way, the music or the roof garden furnished a constant program of entertainment and amusement. It was a great Fair for the kiddies who went wild over the box swings, the awe-inspiring ferris wheel and thrilling ‘whip,’ to say nothing of the ever-popular dispensable merry-go-round. The mid-way was filled with a high type of entertainment and better arranged than heretofore while the roof garden attractions gave the best of satisfaction.
“The premier number was the Mack Comedy Circus using dogs, cats, squirrels and monkeys. This is without doubt the greatest animal act in America today, and although some of the animals are deadly enemies they take part in the circus without friction of any kind.”
