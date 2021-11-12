Backtracking: The Early Years: Norwich saw value in improving English skills in late 1921

My long career has been one of communication, writing and public relations. I wouldn’t be where I am today with this column, teaching college classes or a museum interpreter, without many an English teacher to thank.
There’s always room for improvement I always say, and the same was apparently true 100 years ago in Norwich, with the observation of “Good English Week.”
The Norwich Sun of Nov. 5, 1921, reported how “Good English Week” was set for the week of Nov. 7, under the direction of the English department of Norwich High School. The school was then on West Main Street, currently the home to the Chenango Arts Council and Norwich Senior Housing, among other offices.
This observation wasn’t just for school students, as it was a program planned “which should reach every citizen.”
“The purpose of Good English Week is to remind everyone of the care which should be exercised in the use of English words and phrases, to bring before them the countless habitual errors which are made carelessly, day after day, and to correct these faults by an organized assault of good English propaganda.
“Good English Week is not exclusively a school affair, as many people believe. Because instructors in the English departments of schools are the logical leaders of the movement, the idea of the week has heretofore been one of an especially intensive English week confined to the school system.
“Good English is as necessary to the man in the factory, to the woman in the office, to the professional men and the homemakers as to the boys and girls in school, many of whom even with excellent educations, have allowed themselves to grow lax in their treatment of the English language.
The Sun continued, “The members of the faculty of Norwich high school have been organized under Miss Elizabeth Thompson and Miss Katherine Finigan, teachers of English, and have prepared an excellent and a comprehensive program for the week. Students in the drawing classes of the high school have prepared attractive posters for the store windows about the city, and inter-class spelling contests have been arranged. A pronunciation contest, an innovation in the Norwich schools, will take place. For these two contests, the board of education has offered prizes to the individual winners.
“Outside of the school activities, the members of the committee plan on reaching every employe (sic) in the major industries in Norwich, in many unique and unusual ways, so that ‘Good English Week’ will pass but few people without leaving them with something to improve their use of our language.”
Sun readers of Nov. 10 found out, “The debate given as part of the ‘Good English Week’ program in Norwich high school Thursday morning proved to be one of the finest ever given by high school students in this city. An exceedingly interesting and debatable subject had been chosen, and not only were the arguments of both sides well chosen and forceful, but they were excellently delivered.
“‘Resolved: That the United States government should grant a bonus to soldiers serving this country in the World War.’
“About this subject an intensely interesting debate was woven, and so well did the opposing sides argue the question that popular opinion was about evenly divided as to whether the negative or affirmative should be given the decision. The judges, a committee of teachers, finally rendered the decision in favor of the affirmative side.”
The city’s ward schools also had their own similar programs for improving on English. Likewise at the high school, “the chapel time of each day is to be given over entirely to English work, and it is at this time that all programs with the exception of the rhetoric program, will be given.”
Winners in all the contests were published in the Sun’s Nov. 14 edition.
With that week completed, there was no rest from learning, as Norwich took part the following week in a fine segue, to “Children’s Book Week.”
The Sun of Nov. 15 reported that the movement was sponsored by the American Library Association and the American Booksellers Association.
“At Guernsey Memorial Library a special exhibit has been arranged and attractive posters, announcing the aims of the week, have been hung on the walls of the children’s room. A special drive, not only to place better library books in the hands of children but to see, insofar as possible, that the literature in homes is of the same type, will be made during the week.”
On Wednesday: A shining soccer moment at the State University College at Oneonta.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.