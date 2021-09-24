Backtracking: The Early Years: Notable departures, arrivals were made locally in September 1926

Local news of September 1926 featured some comings and goings, from leisure time activities to religion.
As readers of The Oneonta Star learned on Sept. 11, “Aided by excellent weather which drew out a large crowd, the last day of the Oneonta fair was featured by the judging of horses in the forenoon, the big stock parade in the afternoon and the two closing races.
“The fair was one of the most successful held in years here, with a total attendance estimated at 50,000.”
With that closing, little did anyone know it would be the last fair, held on the grounds of what is today’s Belmont Circle neighborhood in Oneonta.
Despite the 1926 success, fair attendance had been declining steadily, while costs to operate and maintain the fair were rising.
The Oneonta Herald announced in the April 26, 1927, edition that the fair was to be discontinued and the grounds were to be plotted and sold for housing. The Oneonta Union Agricultural Society owned the property. The shareholders had met and agreed on the plan.
As for something new and on the religious front, The Star of Sept. 13 reported, “Yesterday was a day of triumph and deep spiritual uplift for the First Methodist Episcopal church of this city,” at 66 Chestnut St., “the handsome and imposing stone edifice erected for that society at a cost of about $300,000 being dedicated at the evening service, following a sermon by Bishop Berry in the morning.”
Of that $300,000, one-third of it had been made possible in a legacy from prominent businessman and banker George I. Wilber.
The church was the third on these grounds at the corner of Chestnut and Church streets. The first was built in 1849 at a cost of $1,500. The second came in 1868-69, after a major growth in the society for $8,000. It served until early 1925.
Also new in the month of September 1926 was a place for leisure.
The Star of Sept. 27 reported, “Gilbert’s Lake, with over 1,200 acres of land adjoining, located near Laurens, has been acquired by the Central New York state parks commission as an addition to the state parks and this beautiful sheet of water with the attractive surroundings will be made available for the use of the public another season, according to an announcement made Saturday by the Hon. Charles Smith, president of Citizens National Bank and Trust company of this city, who is secretary and treasurer of the commission and who has been the leader in the movement to create the attractive park.
“Mr. Cox, an expert landscape engineer, connected with the school of forestry at Syracuse university, has visited the new park several times, studying the topography of the lands embraced within the park and is preparing plans for a system of roads through the property and other improvements which will readily adapt it to the purpose. It is expected that early the coming year a permanent caretaker will be located upon the property and that soon picnic grounds, open-air fireplaces for cooking picnic lunches similar to those found in state parks in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other sections of the state, will be provided.”
The Star provided a progress report on Oct. 22, and along with the details it was learned that Gilbert Lake had almost been overlooked.
“While Mr. Smith was considering other locations, Engineer Francis of the commission asked about Gilbert’s Lake, saying that his son had attended a Boy Scout camp there and had been impressed with the lake. Mr. Smith said that he knew almost nothing of the lake, but with Mr. Francis made a trip there and immediately was impressed that the location was almost ideal.
“From then on, efforts were bent toward this site which pushed ahead until the park was assured.”
On Wednesday: Courtroom drama in Cooperstown in September 1951.
