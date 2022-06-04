Backtracking: The Early Years: Oneonta Chapter of the DAR founded in 1897 with 16 members

How does an organization celebrate its 125th anniversary?
It could be done in a simple way. Or, in a difficult way.
For the Oneonta Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, chartered on June 2, 1897, they chose the difficult way. Difficult, but rewarding in the long run.
While there will be a luncheon and celebration on June 11 in Oneonta, vice-regents Jaci Bettiol and Helen Rees said preparations for the 125th anniversary began about a year and a half ago.
A backgrounder is necessary to start. As readers of The Oneonta Star’s June 10, 1897 edition found out, “A Star reporter was privileged a perusal of the charter of the Oneonta chapter yesterday and was impressed with the importance and beauty of the document.
“It is printed, from engravings, upon parchment and the work is decidedly artistic and attractive. At the head it bears a portrait of Mary Washington, underneath which is a facsimile of her signature.” Washington was a co-founder of the national organization in 1890.
“The body of the document is printed from a magnificent text and the names of the charter members and officers are engraved thereon in a most beautiful script.”
The original charter still exists, but as for those original members, little was known about what these women did in the community, having died several decades ago.
For Bettiol and Rees, many months were spent going through archived newspapers and old documents and the result was a booklet the DAR has published for current members, friends and interested historical societies and historians in the area.
In a recent discussion with Bettiol and Rees, some examples of their research about the lives of these members came to light. Two original members, Kate Denison and Florence Matteson, are names well known on the campus of the State University College at Oneonta. Both have their names on dormitories. Kate Denison taught at the school when it was known as the Oneonta Normal School. Florence Matteson was a dean of students here for many years, and had started her career as a teacher at the Filer district school in Morris. That one-room schoolhouse is now found at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown.
This is just a sample of stories likely to be told at the luncheon on June 11. During the program, members will learn about how only the Otsego County Chapter of the DAR was formed before Oneonta’s in 1894, in the town of Springfield. Many members lived in Oneonta and wanted to form a chapter in what was then a growing village. The Oneonta chapter actually formed in April 1897 and was chartered on June 2.
The Oneonta chapter of the DAR has always been active in areas such as fostering good citizenship, honoring their ancestors, educating today’s youth, preserving the past and working on numerous community service projects.
As Helen Rees quipped, “We’re not just a bunch of old ladies sitting at meetings.”
One of the first projects the DAR took on was in 1898, when $10 was raised to aid the current war against Spain, and hospital supplies were sent to our soldiers. Similar efforts were made during World Wars I and II.
Through the years the Oneonta DAR has placed several local historic markers and monuments, and marked graves of Revolutionary and other soldiers.
While remembering the past, they work in the present, as Bettiol told how Oneonta and other chapters from across the nation helped troops on the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, when it couldn’t port in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Troops were at sea a record number of days because of this, so the DAR sent the troops requested items that were dropped from a helicopter to the ship.
Oneonta’s DAR has been an active participant in the popular Honor Flights for veterans to go to Washington, D.C. to view memorials. Several regional veterans will be taking the next local flight in September.
Additionally the DAR awards local scholarships for students pursuing medical careers and for teachers. Contributions are made to historic preservation organizations such as the Swart-Wilcox House.
The Oneonta Chapter of the DAR currently has 103 members. For information about membership, contact Oneontadar@gmail.com
