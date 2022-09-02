It was a season of learning, entertainment and pride around Oneonta. It was starting to feel like fall in our region in 1897.
The lazy days of summer were over, and it was back to school time.
As The Oneonta Star of Sept. 8 reported, “Dr. James M. Milne, the principal of the Oneonta State Normal school, arrived in Oneonta last evening and The Star is more than pleased to state that he has fully recovered from his long and serious illness, during which at times his life was despaired of, and returns full of energy and enthusiasm, ready to resume full direction of the excellent institution of which Oneonta is justly proud and for the success of which none should forget that to the talent of James M. Milne, Oneonta and the state is chiefly indebted.”
Education mixed with pleasure one day in September, as The Star of Sept. 13 reported, “On Tuesday afternoon the Normal, Union, River street and East End schools will meet in their respective school houses and from there both pupils and teachers will march to the Central New York fair grounds, to help celebrate Educational day, which will be one of the biggest days of the fair.” The fairgrounds were located at what is now the Belmont Circle neighborhood in the city’s First Ward.
“An especially extra attraction has been provided in the address of Senator H.J. Coggshall. The senator’s talks are always such a delight to his hearers. What ever you do other days, be sure and be present at the Central New York fair on Tuesday.”
As The Star reported the next day, in addition to the “throng” of people in the grandstand already, it was notable to watch the 1,500 school students march into the grounds and take their seats in the grandstand.
In addition to the aforementioned schools, there was a new one in the village that fall. Star readers of Oct. 27 learned, “The new public school building, just completed on Center street, entered into service Monday morning, and Oneonta is to be congratulated on the securing of this much needed institution, to relieve the overcrowded Academy (Union) and River street schools.
“There are over 350 students in attendance, a majority of whom are from the Academy Street school, although a number registered who had not been to school this year. The number was greater than anticipated and it was necessary to add another teacher, making seven in all.”
Oneonta’s village fire department also had something new to be proud of. As told in The Star’s Sept. 24 edition, “William B. Donnell, of 357 Canal street, New York, secretary of the Fire Extinguisher Manufacturing company, was in Oneonta yesterday and set up Oneonta’s new engine. A trial was made last evening, which was witnessed by members of the board of village trustees and a number of citizens. The board seemed satisfied that the machine was in perfect order and would do all that it claimed for it, and immediately after the test, they met at Attorney J. Lee Tucker’s office and decided to accept the engine.”
Basically this machine helped put out fires using a mixture of water, bicarbonate of soda and sulfuric acid.
The department had an opportunity to show off the its new acquisition, as the Star reported on Oct. 2, “Thousands of Oneontans from all corners of the town poured into Main street, last evening, to witness the annual parade of the fire department and the attending exercises. Neither the men nor the apparatus of the department ever appeared to better advantage and they were complimented by citizens and strangers all along the line of march.
“Of course the new chemical engine was the star piece of apparatus in the line. Its brass cylinders and fixtures were highly polished and it was much admired.”
On Wednesday, our local education beat in September 1992.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.