Backtracking: The Early Years: Oneonta had its ‘bull’ and royalty attention during the spring of 1937

Our area had a few interesting spectacles to either witness or take in from afar in the spring months of 1937.
MATADOR CONQUERS ‘EL TORO’ IN PARK
This was the headline to a story on the local news page of The Oneonta Star on April 26.
It was reported, “Wilber park became a Spanish arena, several Oneontans became Matadors, toreadors and pleadors (sic), and an infuriated bull played the leading part in a socio-comic replica of a bullfight about 4:30 Saturday afternoon, which at times threatened to have tragic consequences.
“However, instead of battling El Toro with a sword as do experts of the bullfighting art, Oneonta’s Sydney Franklin administered the coup de grace with a simple weapon known as a ring in the bull’s nose.”
What was written as Sydney Franklin was actually Sidney Franklin by many web reports, from Brooklyn, a successful American bullfighter of the era and seen in numerous films.
“Harry Lance of 87 Center street became the Sydney Franklin of Oneonta when he administered the coup de grade after the best efforts of cattle dealers, police and volunteers had failed. In this case, the coup de grace consisted of capture, however, instead of death.
“Originally owned by Fay Chase of Upper West street, the bull, a regulated Guernsey weighing between 1,200 and 1,300 pounds, had been sold to Fred Clark of 356 Main street, local cattle dealer, who at a sale Saturday in turn sold it for shipment to Plattsburgh. In transferring the animal from one truck to another at the H.W. Sheldon Sales stables at 368½ Main street, the bull escaped.
“Startled by the hue and cry and view halloo created by the sudden departure, the animal galloped up Main street until the corner of Tilton avenue it collided with a car driven by Raymond Delaney of 10 Shepherd avenue, causing considerable damage to the machine, but checking Toro’s progress not a bit.
“Turning about he fled up Walling avenue, and seeing the inviting vistas of Wilber park hastened to that sanctuary of birds and beasts.
“The picadors, in this case mounted on a motor truck instead of a horse, tried corralling the animal with their iron horse, but only succeeded in knocking him down and infuriating him all the more. Taking up his stand in the pines on the upper level near the pavilion, El Toro pawed the earth and dared all and sundry to enter his domain.”
It was Harry Lance who was finally able to use a pole and snag the bull’s nose ring and notch victory for the humans.
With Plattsburgh as his next destination, “El Toro’s brief moment was over, the steady but firm pressure on his nose told him that the truculence must end, and he became just another docile bull.”
ANOTHER SPECTACLE SHIFTED FROM ANIMAL KINGDOM TO THE UNITED KINGDOM
Although across the ocean, The Star reported on May 13, “Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of England brought a thrill to Oneontans yesterday, many of whom were up at 4 in the morning to catch the radio description of scenes preceding the event. Because of the five-hour difference between London and Oneonta, the ceremony, which took place at 12:01 p.m., was heard here at 7:01 a.m.
“Some residents stuck to their radios until dinner time, listening to the king’s speech and hearing accounts of events after the crowning.
“To Charles W. Collins of 36 Elm street, who was born in England, the word picture coming over the air brought memories of the coronation parade for King Edward VII, grandfather of George VI, which he had witnessed in London in 1902. Mr. Collins saw Edward on numerous occasions.
“Another Oneontan who saw (Queen) Victoria’s diamond jubilee was Albert D.Wheeler of 60 West Broadway, a former member of the Queen’s Guards. Mr. Wheeler served three years in the English regular army and nine years in the reserve.
“About 50 attended the coronation service held in St. James Protestant Episcopal church during the noon hour. Rev. Alfred J. Miller, rector, conducted the service, during which the Stars and Stripes, Union Jack, and ensign of St. George were displayed.
