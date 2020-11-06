Backtracking: The Early Years: Oneonta man faced a minimal contest for state Senate in 1895

Oneonta has a new state senator, for the first time since 1986.
With the retirement of Sen. James Seward, new leadership is headed to Albany in 2021. The recent race between Peter Oberacker and James Barber was indeed a contest, if you followed campaign signs and advertisements across the region.
This wasn’t the case in the 1895 local race for the state Senate. It was Walter L. Brown in the running, and one would be hard pressed to know who his opponent was.
In fact you’d be hard pressed to know there was an election in our region by looking at area newspapers, compared to what we’ve seen in recent weeks. No political advertisements in 1895. No rallies or mass gatherings. Any news about the election was nearly non-existent until the day before the contest on Nov. 5 — and that wasn’t much.
The first place I finally found Brown’s opponent was in the election results in the Star’s Nov. 6 edition. It was someone by the name of “D. Thayer.”
While unable to view any sort of coverage on Mr. Thayer before the election, finding information was easier, but unusual, about Walter L. Brown. There seemed to be a national surge in popularity in the mid-1890s for the Republican Party, and by looks of both Oneonta newspapers, The Star and the Herald, that’s the party that clearly got the lion’s share of local coverage.
Coverage about Brown began in October, as The Star of Oct. 4 reported, “The republican senatorial convention at Richfield Springs, after a long struggle, in which the friends of Mr. Prescott of Herkimer county fought desperately for his nomination, succeeded in arriving at a result yesterday morning and on the one hundred and sixty seventh ballot, Hon. Walter L. Brown of Oneonta was unanimously nominated for senator.”
In 1895, this area was known as the 33rd District, which covered only Otsego and Herkimer counties.
Brown was no stranger to state politics, as he had served as state Assemblyman for Otsego County since 1888, five terms, before this run for Senate.
The Star clearly endorsed Brown, as a article appeared in the Oct. 10 edition with the headline, “For Senator, Hon. Walter L. Brown.” The article gave a background about him, a native of Schoharie County, who had also served on the county board of supervisors, representing the Town of Oneonta.
“A good business man, deliberate and careful, possessed of qualities that win a strong personal following wherever known, and with years of experience, he is pre-eminently well fitted for the position. There will be few men indeed in the next senate with a wider acquaintance throughout the state and among the men of influence at Albany.
“In numerous other ways he has done yeoman service for Oneonta’s prosperity. He is now a member of the local board of the State Normal School, president of the Union Agricultural society and a director of the Wilber National bank.”
As for any equal coverage for Mr. Thayer, it was not found.
While the coverage and campaigning was low-key compared to today’s standards, the 1895 election locally and nationally had some historical significance. It was the first time Raines Blanket Ballot Law was put into use.
As The Star reported the day before Election Day, Nov. 4, provisions included, “One ballot on which the names of all the candidates are printed, instead of separate ballots for each political party.
“Illiterate voters or those disabled by reason of health or bodily deformity may have assistance in preparing their ballots.
“‘Distance markers’ will be erected 100 feet from the polls in each direction, and within those limits no electioneering shall be permitted.”
On Nov. 6, The Star reported, “Our thoughtful citizens to a man will rejoice heartily in the handsome majority which Hon. Walter L. Brown receives — 719 in Oneonta — 2100 in Otsego county.” Still a village, Oneonta had seven “districts” of voting, and “D.Thayer” lost in each of them. The vote count in the village was Brown’s 1,317, to Thayer’s 598.
Brown served in the state Senate until 1906. He had a hardware store in Oneonta, at the corner of Dietz and Main streets. It was reported on Dec. 12 that Brown, likely looking to devote more time to his new position, became a business partner with John A. Ward, and the business became known as Brown and Ward.
