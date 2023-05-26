By Mark SimonsonWhether it was bottling, knitting, a convention, a new children’s home or a national name store opening, Oneonta’s business beat was hopping in May 1923.
BOTTLING WORKS THRIVES
Klipnockie Klub was a popular local brand of soft drink, and as readers of The Oneonta Star of May 16 found out, it was looking to get bigger and better.
“Ellsworth E. Scatchard has secured the interest of his partner, Carl Shearer, in the Oneonta Bottling works and will continue that business along the same popular lines as prevail at present. Mr. Shearer is considering several attractive propositions for the future but has had no time to make any decision.
“The plant is by no means an extensive one but machinery of the most important type gives a daily output of nearly 400 cases.
“The Oneonta Bottling works is one of the most thriving of Oneonta industries and the demand for Klipnockie Klub products is most gratifying.” The plant, according to available 1928 and 1935 Oneonta street directories, was found at 7-9 Lewis St.
NEW KNITTERS WERE WANTED
An advertisement in The Star of May 19 was seeking “Women and Girls of Oneonta and Vicinity” to work at the Gloversville Knitting Co. in the Oneonta branch factory.
The ad said the factory, “which has been located in Oneonta for the past 25 years and, contrary to all rumors, will be here for the next 25 years, offers steady employment with good pay.”
Applicants were asked to stop by their office at 80 Main St. As for the next 25 years, the same 1928 street directory had no listing of the factory.
CROWD OF ODD FELLOWS CAME TO TOWN
According to The Star of May 23, “Yesterday was the big day of the convention of the Grand Encampment of the I.O.O.F. of the State of New York, embracing the opening business session of that body, an automobile trip to Cooperstown and interesting points en route, and the banquet for officers and representatives. The Encampment session concludes this noon, and the joint committee of the State Cantonment, and of the Ladies Militant, will both commence at two o’clock.”
Between use of the Odd Fellows temple on Chestnut Street, the Elks Club at 99 Main St. and the state Armory, the convention was a two-day event, concluding with a well-attended parade in downtown Oneonta.
PLANNING A CHILDREN’S HOME
The Star of June 8 reported, “One of the most important matters of business considered at the annual meeting of the Franklin Baptist association, which was held Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Sidney, had to do with the proposed erection of a children’s home in this city.
“At the conclusion of this conference and as a first definite step toward the establishment of the home, a resolution was adopted pledging the sum of $2,000 as a preliminary step toward acquiring property for an institution, to be known as the Up-State Baptist Home for Children.”
While the home was never placed in Oneonta, it eventually located near Milford Center, on the grounds of what we know today as Springbrook.
NEW STORE TO OPEN HERE
Star readers of June 26 learned, “The R. & B. store (also known as the Boston Store), which for the past few months has been located at 144-146 Main street, will close its doors for trade tomorrow evening.
“The building, however, will not long be vacant, as the present firm will be succeeded by the J.C. Penney company, which owns a large series of department stores throughout the country. The company has 375 stores scattered in 33 states.
“The manager of each store selects his own goods from the stock submitted by the company’s buyers in New York. In this respect and in many other ways, the J.C. Penney company differs from what the commonly called chain stores, and in each store the manager is a co-partner, owning stock in the company.
“The store will be a cash and carry proposition, and the local manager will be J.E. Dillon, now of Eureka, Utah. The opening date has not yet been announced. Further particulars will be given later.”
Penney’s remained here for only a few years before moving to a larger storefront at the northeast corner of Main Street and Ford Avenue.
On Wednesday, Oneonta dealt with Watergate and urban renewal in May 1973.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.