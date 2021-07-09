Backtracking: The Early Years: Oneonta’s life in July 1896 was one for the visual imagination

We can read about news making local history, some important, some not so much, but there are times many would enjoy getting a glimpse of what a sight it all must have been from time to time in 1896.
For now, the best we can do is imagine. The Oneonta Star’s July 4 edition reported that the holiday would be a quiet one. “Nearly all who are inclined to celebrate have necessarily made arrangements to go out of town to do so. A large number will go to Morris, others to Richmondville, Cooperstown, Richfield Springs and Cohoes. At each of these places extensive preparations have been made for the appropriate observance of the nation’s birthday.”
There were only brief mentions of fireworks and music in our own village, but for the most part, a quiet day was predicted.
The Star vastly underestimated the enthusiasm of Oneonta villagers who stuck around, as readers on July 6 learned, “Almost before the town clock had finished striking the midnight hour Friday night, the booming of firecrackers began on the streets of the village, and not until the last second of the glorious Fourth had passed did the racket cease for a minute.
“It was commenced by those who were once boys and all through the small hours of the day were enthusiasts seen in crowds upon almost every street corner, lighting the crackers and listening to the report with apparently as much enjoyment as they did when they were young.
“At day break they were relieved by the present age of the small boy and the firing continued with increased proportions.
“In the evening a vast throng of people went to see the Italian fireworks.” It had been reported before that a few Italian-American men, residents of the Sixth Ward, were adept at producing fireworks and had promised a show.
“Fairview street, as far up as a view was attainable, was filled with people. From the railroad crossing on Main street,” before there was a viaduct, “to Pruyn Brothers mill and extending far out into the lot,” near the corner of today’s Main Street and Neahwa Place, “it was a mass of humanity and a long line of cabooses standing on the railroad track served as elevated seats for many. The large crowd was demonstrable in their appreciation of the elegant display, and of the good music by the Oneonta City band.”
If it was people-watching on the social scene you preferred, a couldn’t miss event took place at the corner of Maple and Walnut streets, at what we know today as Robynwood Home for Adults, then the attractive home of Albert Morris, prominent Oneonta businessman.
As a backgrounder, this was a story of romance. Eva Louise Day was a student at the recently opened Oneonta Normal School, in 1894. Miss Day met a “townie,” in Albert Morris Jr. Romance blossomed and the two were married. As The Star of July 2 reported, “He is a young man with a sterling character and a most flattering future before him. The bride is an attractive young lady, popular wherever known and made many friends in Oneonta while attending the Normal School.”
The wedding took place in her hometown, Newark, Wayne County, but there was a “Brilliant Reception,” as The Star’s story headline on July 17 told, when the couple arrived to live in Oneonta.
The corner of Walnut and Maple was busy that evening, as not only the Albert Morris mansion, but the house next door as well at 41 Walnut St., owned by Mr. and Mrs. B.H. Morris. The newlyweds were set to live upstairs at the latter house.
Of 500 invitations issued, 450 were accepted, and the properties were bustling, as there was dancing, with music provided by Helm’s Orchestra, and “elaborate refreshments.”
“The verandas were enclosed and the two houses were connected by a temporary board walk covered with carpet, while lawns were lighted by Japanese lanterns.”
Finally on the list of things many would just enjoy seeing was a train excursion hosted by the YMCA. The excursion headed south through Lanesboro and on to Scranton. It was an early departure at 7 a.m., “so the excursionists will have nearly five hours to devote to visiting the great rolling mills, the mines, the public buildings and historic grounds.
“The manager of the excursion, Mat Turney, and his assistants have left no stone unturned to secure the comfort and pleasure of those who attend, and assurance can be readily given that this excursion will be the event of the season.”
On Wednesday: The demise of Oneonta’s “ride on demand.”
